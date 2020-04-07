Major League Baseball looking to start season in May . . . with all games in Arizona, and no fans

So let me get this straight. I can’t go to Comerica Park. The money I’ve already spent on my Tiger season passes is down the toilet. Instead, we’re stuck with Tiger games nearly 2,000 miles away, played in front of thousands of empty seats.

Am I going to watch this?

You bet.

As much as I appreciate MLB Network’s efforts, a fan can only watch the 1986 postseason so many times before you’ve simply got to have the real thing. The re-introduction of live baseball into my life would be the most welcome development of this pandemic hell. You’re darn right I’m watching, and it sounds like they’re serious about doing it too:

The plan, sources said, would dictate that all 30 teams play games at stadiums with no fans in the greater Phoenix area, including the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, 10 spring training facilities and perhaps other nearby fields. Players, coaching staffs and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium, sources said. Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Institutes of Health have been supportive of a plan that would adhere to strict isolation, promote social distancing and allow MLB to become the first professional sport to return.

The May return date depends on a number of concerns being allayed, and some officials believe a June Opening Day could be more realistic, sources said. Most important would be a significant increase in available coronavirus tests with a quick turnaround time, which sources familiar with the plan believe will happen by early May and allow MLB’s testing to not diminish access for the general public.

According to ESPN, the ballplayers themselves are considered low-risk for contracting the virus because of their age and physical conditioning. Of course, we know that’s not a guarantee. And managers, coaches and umpires are another story entirely. Hence the sequestration and likelihood of testing several times a week.

It does raise a difficult question: If you need to test ballplayers repeatedly to make sure they’re clear to play, and there’s a limited availability of tests, are you potentially creating a conflict between the desire to play ball and the possibility that more vulnerable people might need the tests? I want them to play without a doubt, but that’s a question that needs to be asked.

MLB seems to think that by May there will be plenty of tests and it won’t be a problem. I hope so.

Of all the major sports, baseball is probably the one whose inherent nature contains the least risk of infection during a contagion, but it’s not completely foolproof. It’s not a contact sport per se, although you do have tag plays on the bases and the occasional inadvertent collision. Catchers and umpires are in very close proximity for nine innings, and there’s really no room for six feet of social distancing in dugouts.

There’s also the matter of a certain object being passed from player to player during the course of the game. Maybe instead of rubbing the balls up with mud as umpires normally do, they’ll be deploying cans of Lysol to use between innings.

Still, it’s hardly football, where everyone is piling up on everyone else continually for three hours, and it’s not basketball, where they’re fighting for rebounds in the low post and they’re hardly wearing any clothes. (I don’t have the slightest idea what happens in hockey so I’ll let Rob address that.)

If all 30 teams are playing on the same day, you’re going to need at least 15 ballparks, unless you double up and have multiple matchups in the same ballpark on the same day. The reason Arizona works better than Florida is that you have all 10 spring training facilities within 50 miles of each other. Still, it sounds like no team will really have a home field. Most likely MLB will schedule a certain series in whichever ballpark is available, and then you’ll have to check the schedule the following series to see where you’re going.

It was like this in Royal Oak Little League too. I’m sure the major leaguers will revert back to their roots with little trouble.

Obviously the hope is that the Arizona thing is very temporary, and they’re soon playing in their real home ballparks. That’s not only for the sake of the fans who want to see games, but also because July and August games in Arizona are going to be played in temperatures of 115 or more. The players will drop from heatstroke long before the coronavirus gets them.