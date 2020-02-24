Make America smart again

Many people are becoming dumber and dumber, because of the lies, distortions and misrepresentation of the facts they’re being exposed to on a daily basis.

The leading lie is being presented by Bernie Sanders, as he tries to secure the Democrat presidential nomination.

Medicare-for-all will not work. There are hundreds of examples Bernie is not telling the enthusiastic and naive supporters of his.

Medicare-for-all will lead to lack of personal responsibility, an increase in demand for care, longer wait times, less quality of care, and health care rationing. The British National Health Service and the Canadian system are experiencing all of these issues.

When people from other countries want quality care before its too late, they come to the USA for now. Under Bernie’s plan, private health insurance – which is not perfect but is better than any other existing system – would be eliminated. We would be just like every other country with socialized health care.

When Bernie claims that many other countries are succeeding with a similar plan of socialized health care, it’s a lie. Don’t ask government officials. Ask citizens about their experiences. I have and there are no praises for government-run health care.

When Bernie says there will be no premiums and no co-pays, it’s a lie. There are 58 million people on Medicare today. Even today, doctors and health care providers are being short-changed. When you give it free to over 330 million people, the money has to come from somewhere. Increased taxes is the most likely candidate, which would bankrupt this nation.

The insurance premiums and the co-pays would be in the form of taxes.

Imagine a government bureaucracy to administer socialized health care for all 330 million people. It would make a co-pay seem like a drop in the bucket, and people would long for private health insurance.

When Bernie says that most people are not benefitting from the Trump policies, that’s a lie. A rising tide lifts all boats, as Ronald Reagan not only said but proved during the 1980s. If someone does not want to work or improve their skills, then it is not the fault of government policies.

Bernie is preying upon the ignorance of people who do not know the history of socialized health care, or do not want to know the history. All they hear is free, free, free, and the government will take care of me. That’s also a lie.

Despite all this, I am optimistic that informed voters will save this country. I am also optimistic that capitalism, individual responsibility, and less government will be preferred over the socialist lies being perpetrated by Bernie Sanders and others.

People are not as dumb as the socialists and liberals think.

Let’s make America smart again at the ballot box.