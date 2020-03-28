We are making progress

Of course it matters that case numbers are rising and the capacity of the health care system is being challenged. But there is also progress being made in the fight against the coronavirus, and that is the news we typically don’t hear. Without knowing these things, you might get the impression that the situation is hopeless.

It’s not. A lot of encouraging things are happening:

The economic relief bill is finally passed and signed.

Testing and ventilator issues will soon be non-issues as we’ve come a long way on both fronts.

Off-label drugs to treat the coronavirus are continuing to show success.

TRENDING: Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens freaks out in the House of Representatives

Vaccine development is progressing in multiple labs and companies.

Many people are adhering to the guidelines of hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing to help bend the curve of new cases.

With all of this progress the liberals will still complain, but who cares? Progress is progress.

There is much good news to focus on, but the media start every update with the bad news, such as the number of cases and the number of deaths, and the fact that New York City is now the new epicenter for the world.

Are you encouraged by the progress that's being made? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I regret that New York has its issues, but New York is not the entire USA!

There are many states and counties that heeded the warnings and guidelines and are doing better than New York with containment of this deadly contagious virus.

We have a long way to go to totally contain this virus, but we are making significant progress, thanks to the national leadership, the front-line health professionals, and the people of the USA who are doing their part.

Critics should just shut up and save all that hot air.

This virus threat is not politics. It is life or death.