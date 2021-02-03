Manchin Caves on COVID Spending Blowout, Democrats Set to Pass $1.9 Trillion Bill With 50 Votes

Apparently Biden is pretty confident he doesn’t need the Republicans, because he can simply use reconciliation to pass the monster spending blowout Democrats really want on a party-line vote, with 50 votes in the Senate and Vice President Harris breaking the tie. The Democrats wouldn’t even have 50 senators if a certain someone hadn’t made the Georgia runoffs all about him, but I digress.

Ten Republican senators went to Biden and offered to support a scaled-down spending bill of $658 billion, which emphasis on things that are actually related to COVID, like vaccine distribution. It would have eliminated the massive bailout Democrats want to give to Democrat-run states and cities who have mismanaged their way into fiscal disasters. It would have eliminated a lot of other liberal pet priorities that have nothing to do with COVID, but for which COVID is the perfect excuse to lop them into a spending bill.

It also would have saved the debt-burdened taxpayers more than $1.2 trillion.

And if Biden had agreed to support the smaller bill, it could have passed the Senate with 60 votes, eliminating the need for a cloture vote to shut down the filibuster, or for the use of reconciliation to get around the filibuster.

Biden’s reply? Not interested:

Biden met a group of 10 Republican senators — including one by conference call — at the White House Monday, leaving several of them with the impression that he might put the brakes on a Democratic effort to fast-track a partisan relief package in Congress in order to give more time for bipartisan negotiations.

But on Tuesday, his message to Senate Democrats in a lunchtime conference call was clear: go big and move fast on a COVID-19 relief bill.

“President Biden spoke about the need for Congress to respond boldly and quickly. He was very strong in emphasizing the need for a big, bold package. He said that he told Senate Republicans that the $600 billion that they proposed was way too small,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters after the Democratic meeting.

Joe Manchin said as recently as yesterday that he wouldn’t support the COVID spending blowout if it passed under reconciliation. If this is the Democrat we’re all counting on to keep the radical left in check, we’d better come up with a different plan.

He caved quickly:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., bowed to immense pressure Tuesday and announced he would vote in favor of a budget resolution Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., brought forward Monday that should lay the groundwork for President Biden’s $1.9T Covid relief package.

Manchin said he would vote in favor of the budget resolution but would continue to fight for bipartisanship in the process of negotiations.

Through the resolution, House and Senate committees would be able to draft parts of a filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill. It’s not clear that Manchin will vote for the final bill Democrats come up with, but if he does a final bill could pass without any Republican support.

If Manchin was that willing to cave on the procedural vote, why would he not come back and support the passage of the bill itself? He does not have a great track record of standing firm when Chuck Schumer starts making threats.

As for Manchin’s vow that he will “continue to fight for bipartisanship,” let’s see some evidence of the actual fight. If he was serious about that, he would have stopped Schumer in his tracks rather than allowing reconciliation to be used in considering the bill. He would have told Schumer that this could go no further unless Republican concerns were considered.

Why would he pass up that opportunity if he was serious about his intention to “fight for bipartisanship”? He wouldn’t. But he did. Because he’s not.

Understand: What ever further “stimulus check” you get will be more than offset by what this bill will cost you in taxes over the course of many decades. Enjoy your free money!

By the way, the economy grew at a brisk pace of 4.5 percent in the last quarter. The economy is doing fine and doesn’t need a “stimulus.” This is a Democrat excuse to borrow and spend on their favored constituencies, and nothing more. And the Great Moderate Hope Joe Manchin is going to do nothing to stop it.