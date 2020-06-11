Why do so many conservatives defend the Confederate flag?

I’ve never gotten this. And I still don’t.

I’ve heard all the arguments that it’s about “southern heritage.” Granted, I’m not a southerner, but where else in the world do they choose a heritage symbol that harkens back to the worst moment of their history?

This is in the news today because NASCAR has taken what I guess is a bold and stunning step: It’s banned the stars and bars from its events. Fans won’t be allowed to bring Confederate flags to the race track. They won’t be displayed on, well, anything.

And for some reason, there are people who are upset about this:

This has always been a cause, embraced by many on the right, that’s made no sense to me.

The Confederate States of America were formed for the express purpose of maintaining the institution of slavery. I have heard all the arguments that it wasn’t about slavery per se, but about the larger principle of states’ rights. Garbage.

Since the founding of the nation, there has always been tension within the system of federalism – with states asserting their autonomy and Washington trying to assert its dominance. This existed before the Civil War and it exists to this day. Only one such issue prompted states to attempt to secede from the union, and it was slavery. Stop insulting the intelligence of me and everyone else by claiming this wasn’t about slavery.

Specifically, it was about the belief of the southern states that Abraham Lincoln would take the institution away from them. The so-called “southern way of life” was at risk because of Lincoln’s abolitionist tendencies, and that’s why the Confederacy was formed.

Now that we’ve established that, let’s close the circle. The Confederacy was an attempt to form a nation, hostile to the United States and willing to kill American soldiers in order to exist, for the purpose of keeping black people in bondage. It was an enemy nation that fought a war against us in an attempt to defend that evil.

I do not believe Americans in 2020 should continue to hold modern-day southerners responsible for this evil. I do not believe there is anything but a tiny remnant remaining in the south that embraces the evil of slavery and racism.

But it gets harder to defend that position when people insist on flying the flag that represented this evil institution. And it’s confounding to me that those on the political right defend the use of this flag. What does the Confederacy have in common with modern-day conservatism? Where is its connection to individual empowerment? What did it have to do with individuals freely entering into agreements with each other? In what way did the Confederacy respect the principle that all are created equal, and entitled to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness?

None of this is what modern conservatives stand for. And yet it’s a common sentiment among right-wing circles to defend the display of the Confederate flag, and to slog off those who want it taken down as liberal pansies.

Why? I guess for some it’s a symbol of the fight against centralized big government. But can’t we find a symbol of that effort that doesn’t celebrate the enslaving of hundreds of thousands of people brought here in shackles and denied their full humanity based on the color of their skin?

Besides, if the Confederate flag symbolizes that fight for you, does that also mean you consider Lincoln some sort of enemy of federalism because he drew the line at slavery? I realize there are actually some libertarian cranks – specifically Ron Paul – who do embrace this view of Lincoln. Most Republicans, by contrast, consider Lincoln one of our greatest presidents. He is offered as the leading defense against the charge that Republicans are racist.

But you can’t make that claim on the one hand and fly the Confederate flag on the other.

Germany doesn’t fly the swastika and say, “Oh, it’s just about German heritage.” They know exactly what it’s about, and they don’t even allow it to be flown. Yet much of the American right defends the continued display of the stars and bars, then can’t believe it when Democrats and the media try to tar us as racist.

If you’re not racist – and I believe most of you are not – stop embracing the symbol of the very thing you say you’re not. If you want a symbol of the fight against an oppressive central government, put up a picture of Ronald Reagan, or better yet, the American flag.

As Donald Trump might say, the Confederacy was a bunch of losers. It’s well past time to dump its flag where the symbols of all losers go.