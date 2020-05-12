Many factories are starting to announce they'll never reopen

You want to talk about saving lives?

I can remember a time when Democrats would readily equate the health and safety of working people with the opportunity to maintain a good job and earn a decent wage. And they weren’t wrong about that, even if they didn’t understand the market dynamics that made it possible for such jobs to survive over the long term.

Where did that go in 2020? Now it’s so important for everyone to stay home, we’re willing to sacrifice jobs by the tens of millions. And as for the fiction that these jobs will quickly come back once the lockdowns are over – a curious assertion from people who never seem to want the lockdowns to be over – the latest news suggests quite the opposite is happening.

You can’t come back to a job if the employer is no longer operating, and we’re finding out the hard way that you can’t just shut down a company indefinitely and expect it to pick back up where it left off whenever you decide it’s OK. Businesses doesn’t work like that, and grim manifestations of this reality are growing more numerous by the day:

Makers of dishware in North Carolina, furniture foam in Oregon and cutting boards in Michigan are among the companies closing factories in recent weeks. Caterpillar Inc. CAT -3.12% said it is considering closing plants in Germany, boat-and-motorcycle-maker Polaris Inc. PII 0.66% plans to close a plant in Syracuse, Ind., and tire maker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. GT -3.60% plans to close a plant in Gadsden, Ala.

Those factory shutdowns will further erode an industrial workforce that has been shrinking as a share of the overall U.S. economy for decades. While manufacturing output last year surpassed a previous peak from 2007, factory employment never returned to levels reached before the financial crisis.

Layoffs have already wiped away nearly a decade of employment gains at U.S. manufacturers. Factories added 1.4 million workers from 2010 through the end of last year, employing a total of 12.9 million people in December. The manufacturing workforce has since dropped to 11.5 million, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, including 1.3 million jobs lost in April alone, though this also includes temporary layoffs.

This is the folly of squashing productivity and thinking you can make up for it by printing money and sending it around to people. It’s only private-sector productivity that produces wealth, which is why sending everyone free money for not working merely causes inflation.

Now factory owners are recognizing that, even if they start back up, the market to buy their products has been decimated. Stimulus checks of $1,200 may have covered a rent payment and a few grocery trips for people who aren’t working, but that’s not going to put them in a position to buy a motorcycle or new furniture.

And the absurdly generous unemployment checks people are getting at the moment, augmented by a $600-a-week bonus from the federal government, are draining state unemployment funds to the point where some will run out of money within months.

I am a believer in supply-side economics, which holds that the key to economic growth is productivity. This is in contrast to the demand-side view of economics, which says the key is making sure the average person has plenty of cash to spend to buy your products. The reason I accept the former view and reject the latter view is the very dynamic we’re seeing now: Keeping everyone from working and handing them free money doesn’t create any value.

Now you’ve created a disincentive for people to go back to work and produce, and as many of the factory owners who would like to reopen don’t see the same market for their products that existed before the lockdowns.

When factories are thriving, they can expand operations, reach new markets and create new opportunities for people. And they do it all by producing products people want, and are willing to purchase for a fair price. It’s a cycle that benefits everyone involved.

Now we have shortages of goods people would otherwise buy, even as we deny others the opportunity to show up for work and produce these goods. The result is that far too many people lack the buying power or the confidence to make these purchases, and no amount of free money tossed around by the government can make up for that fact.

Plus: If people were earning their spending money, they’d be able to do so in perpetuity. When you’re relying on the government to send you checks, you can only count on the money flowing out until the government exhausts its capacity or willingness to keep borrowing it from others.

The only solution to this is to reopen the economy immediately. I realize the president doesn’t have the authority to order states to open up. That’s how federalism works. But as to the governors who keep refusing to do this, they have to understand they are not just asking people to pause their lives. In some cases, those lives are never coming back because a pause in productivity can become the death of it.

It’s too bad the politicians who issued all these orders understood none of this. It’s even worse that, in too many cases, I don’t even think they cared to.