Marco Rubio partially blames 'far right domestic terror groups' for the riots, won't name them

If you watched the news over the weekend, and given the chaos I’m betting you did, you saw a variety of outlets try to blame anyone but Antifa. Riots have spread across the country, they are entirely instigated by the hardcore left, and that presents a problem. Democrats, and the so-called “journalists” who parrot them, are desperate to shift responsibility to something – anything – other than the militant wing of their own party.

In the space of three days, the rioting was “peaceful,” then “occasionally violent,” then Trump’s fault, right-wing media’s fault, white nationalists’ fault, all white people’s fault, and the GOP’s fault. They never settled on one culprit, because all of it was so laughable. Obviously, the violence has been instigated by Antifa, a hardcore coalition of socialists and anarchists that (assuming they both to vote at all) are squarely on the Democrat side of the aisle.

You expect the blame-shifting from places like CNN. They spent decades sowing fear and discord, and they’re doing their best to pin the culpability elsewhere. However, you don’t expect to see a former GOP presidential candidate tow the “both sides are at fault” line.

Enter Marco Rubio. He thinks that there are “terror groups on BOTH far left & right are instigating & committing acts of violence & looting.”

As you would expect, he was immediately asked to name a group on the right.

TRENDING: A warning to conservatives: Don't let the riots become an excuse not to address the problem

What groups on the right? With all due respect, this is a cowardly response. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 31, 2020

Rubio responded:

With all due respect @LisaMarieBoothe what would be cowardly is condemning what Antifa is doing in the street but ignore what certain extremist groups on the far right are encouraging followers to do on telegram & facebook. I am against ANY group that undermines law & order https://t.co/c4Ak0e6SdM — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2020

Again, he was asked what “far right” groups he was talking about. Again, he didn’t offer an answer. Instead, he talked about “loosley organized” social media groups.

Loosely organized groups who hate the police & want a 2nd Civil War is also real During the last week some are on private social media chats calling for attacks against police They are described as “far-right”. But they are really anti-govt/anti-American insurrectionists

Obviously, there are horrible people on Facebook and Twitter. There are racists, bigots, and literal Nazis. However, despite Democrat wishes, there is nothing to suggest that they have any widespread involvement in what is happening around the country. These are the actions of violent thugs glomming onto peaceful, and justified, protests. They are, almost to a man, from the frenzied left.

Maybe Rubio thinks his statement will instill calm. Maybe he thinks it makes him sound even-handed and above the fray. In reality, it just makes it sound like he’s trying to placate the very people we should all be condemning.