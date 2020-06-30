Margaret Sanger, the face of left-wing evil, goes viral thanks to terrifying old video interview

It’s no secret that Margaret Sanger, the left’s patron saint of abortion and Hillary Clinton’s idol, was an unrepentant racist and eugenicist. She founded Planned Parenthood to deal with what she liked to refer to as “the mongrel peoples” advocated forced sterilization, and openly called for the segregation of people with disabilities.

She was, in a word, a monster. To this day, Planned Parenthood continues her mission and, while they’ve gotten better at selling their message, the goal is largely the same.

Yesterday, she went viral on Twitter thanks to an old interview with Mike Wallace. It’s a harrowing bit of footage that completely exposes her as the horrific human being she was.

At a time when the left is working overtime to purge the memory of virtually every person, piece of art or political movement that has even the most tenuous tie to racism, why is this woman and the organization she founded still treated as sacrosanct?

If you need something to cancel, maybe you should start with this:

Planned Parenthood was founded by racist & eugenicist Margaret Sanger who explained, in her own words, “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population….” Watch & listen to her elaborate. If anything should be cancelled, it’s Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/vsgMjihEkk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 29, 2020

Our son Jordan is one of those she was talking about. He has a genetic disease. We were told he wouldn’t make it past early childhood & no chance to live a normal life. He’s now 20 yrs old, in college working to be a chef. Only God knows what children will be able to do. #ProLife https://t.co/fzgCchYU9q — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) June 29, 2020