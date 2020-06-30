SECTIONS
Margaret Sanger, the face of left-wing evil, goes viral thanks to terrifying old video interview

Robert Laurie
Published June 30, 2020 at 9:52am
It’s no secret that Margaret Sanger, the left’s patron saint of abortion and Hillary Clinton’s idol, was an unrepentant racist and eugenicist. She founded Planned Parenthood to deal with what she liked to refer to as “the mongrel peoples” advocated forced sterilization, and openly called for the segregation of people with disabilities.

She was, in a word, a monster. To this day, Planned Parenthood continues her mission and, while they’ve gotten better at selling their message, the goal is largely the same.

Yesterday, she went viral on Twitter thanks to an old interview with Mike Wallace. It’s a harrowing bit of footage that completely exposes her as the horrific human being she was.

At a time when the left is working overtime to purge the memory of virtually every person, piece of art or political movement that has even the most tenuous tie to racism, why is this woman and the organization she founded still treated as sacrosanct?

If you need something to cancel, maybe you should start with this:

Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist.







