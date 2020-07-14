Mark McCloskey says he and his wife 'are going to be indicted shortly' after defending their St. Louis home

By now you’re obviously aware of the case of Mark and Patty McCloskey. They’re the suburban St. Louis couple who stood, well-armed, on their porch after a Black Lives Matter mob smashed the gates of their private community and invaded their property. As I wrote at the time, their trigger and muzzle discipline left a lot to be desired, but they were well within their rights to defend their home – particularly after they’d witnessed a week of violent riots, decimated neighborhoods and threats to bring the chaos to residential areas outside the city.

Since the incident, they’ve become the target of St. Louis County District Attorney Kimberly Gardner. She sent police to search their home, take their guns and, according to Mark McCloskey, is preparing to indict them.

He discussed the harassment, against his attorney’s advice, with Tucker Carlson.

“My attorney advised me not to be on the show tonight because the rumor is that we are going to be indicted shortly. Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protesters that torched and looted in downtown St. Louis but now she wants to indict me. I didn’t shoot anybody. I just held my ground, protected my house, and I’m sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home.”

McCloskey had nothing but praise for the police, who he says are just doing their jobs. The real problem, he claims, is a D.A. who’s trying to politicize their situation.

“The police were really very professional and very nice. The cops that came out to issue the search warrant on us, they were almost apologetic. They didn’t want to have to be there. They were doing their job. I mean, Patty wanted to take a picture to document it, and she asked if they wouldn’t mind facing away from the camera so that people wouldn’t get mad at them if their faces were shown on TV. They all did so. They unfortunately are stuck between a circuit attorney that wants to prosecute us, and their own beliefs that we did nothing wrong.”

McCloskey would most likely be facing assault or brandishing charges, which do not require physical violence to stick. The threat is enough. If the prosecutor can put together a left-wing jury, it’s not hard to imagine how this could play out. The defense would rest on the events leading up to the event itself.

“When you have certain elements of society encouraging violence, at the same time asking the police to stand down, what’s the only possible result? The only possible solution is for individual citizens to stand up and defend themselves.”

The preceding days of violence should be enough to put McCloskey on the right side of the charge but, once again, you never know. Given the way the country seems to be falling apart, one can envision a severe miscarriage of justice.