Masked Intruder Tries Breaking Into Food Network Star Sandra Lee's Home: Report

Most of us have had a trying year, but Food Network star Sandra Lee has had some major life changes and losses over just the past few months.

At the end of 2020, she and 14-year partner Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York made an official split.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” they said in a joint statement, according to People. “We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls. Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”

That also meant saying goodbye to the home in New York that Lee had so lovingly made her own. She was heartbroken to leave and make her way to the opposite coast.

“Today will be one of the saddest days of my life,” she shared on Dec. 14. “Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home.

“I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever.”

In February, Lee suffered another blow: her storage lockers were reportedly broken into and she lost many of her collections, costumes and other possessions.

“EVERYONE — BEWARE — STORAGE LOCKERS ARE NOT SAFE!” she posted on Facebook on Feb. 9. “Thieves broke into Mine and so many things were stolen.”

“Most crushing is collections of my one-of-kind Halloween Costumes and Wardrobes … All of these COSTUMES AND MORE! A FEW of these costumes have even been seen/worn in my Holiday special(s) — one of these tv specials even won an Emmy. THE EXACT SAME THING JUST HAPPENED to Miley Cyrus not once, but twice.”

“I haven’t even focused on the furniture yet! I’d rather have given them away to a charity so they could’ve auction them off and raise money for a good cause. Clearly whoever stole them needs them more than me … I grateful that I got to enjoy though … eyes welling over as I write this and realize now they‘re just another beautiful memory.”

And now, an attempt was allegedly made to break into her home in Malibu, California, on Feb. 11, just days after her storage lockers were broken into, according to an incident report obtained by People.

The report detailed the alleged break-in attempt, which happened after midnight. The masked intruder, described as Asian, reportedly tried to get into her house at 12:10 and 12:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is said to be handling the case.

Though nothing was reported stolen, broken or breached, the incident has allegedly left Lee understandably “shaken,” according to People.

One source told People Lee “has hired full-time security and personal protection,” and that the sheriff’s department “has video of the masked assailant and is doing a full investigation.”

Hopefully the suspect will be identified and Lee will be able to avoid any future break-ins. She’s certainly had enough excitement for one winter.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.