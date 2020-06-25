If you had a massive dust storm from Africa on your 2020 bingo card, fill in the square

What, you may be wondering, could cause so much of the globe to look gray and not blue?

We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic. Amazing how large an area it covers! pic.twitter.com/JVGyo8LAXI — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) June 21, 2020

Originating in the Sahara desert, this massive plume of smoke covers thousands of miles and is drifting across the Atlantic. Believe it or not, that’s not completely unheard of. But they’re not usually like this one either:

Part of the dusty veil has already reached the Caribbean Sea, and thick haze was reported Monday over Puerto Rico, Antigua and other islands in the region, according to The Associated Press. Forecasts project that the dust cloud — which stretches thousands of miles — could swirl into the Gulf of Mexico and waft over Texas, Louisiana and elsewhere in the Southeast in the coming days.

It’s not unusual for dust plumes that originate in Africa to drift thousands of miles across the ocean, but Gill said this event is especially large and intense. Astronaut Doug Hurley, who is aboard the International Space Station, snapped a dramatic photo Sunday showing the immensity of the plume over the west-central Atlantic Ocean.

“A dust cloud has to be incredibly large and very thick to be that evident from the space station,” Gill said. “This one literally sticks out like a sore thumb — or maybe like a dirty thumb.”

Dust plumes like this are caused when a layer of very dry air settles over the Sahara Desert. Ripples, or “tropical waves”, in that layer of air pick up dust from the surface and carry it through the air. This year’s phenomenon is larger and more intense than normal,.

But the dust is moving quickly and it’s likely to be arriving in the southeastern United States before the end of this week. I’m told it could make sunsets spectacular, which I suppose is a silver lining.

Should we have names for dust storms? Like Phil?

It could also make it hard to breathe, dangerous to drive and a challenge to clean up after. Hopefully politicians don’t use it as the latest excuse to lock everyone down, because I’m sure they’re lamenting the population’s increasing unwillingness to cooperate with the last one.

Apparently another silver lining is that these dust clouds make it difficult for hurricanes to form, because hurricanes need very moist air and this is anything but. Pick your 2020 poison, I guess. At least baseball is starting again next week, barring further pandemics, dust storms, murder hornets, riots, wildfires or rivers turning red.

Did I just hear a trumpet sound?