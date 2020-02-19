Matthews: Bernie's winning, but he's another McGovern - enjoy your 49-state landslide loss, Dems

As I’ve argued in previous posts, Trump’s real 2020 opponent is complacency. The polls, the economy, and the dismal Democratic field all suggest the election is his – and his party’s – to lose. However, people can’t get complacent. There is not time between now and November to relax. If Republicans think the whole thing is in the bag, they’re wrong.

As always, turnout will be key.

With that caveat, it certainly looks like Democrats are making every imaginable terrible decision. They wasted three years on a failed rage-and-revenge impeachment, are in favor of virtually nothing and, as a party, they’re running against a robust economy, and historically low unemployment. In short, nothing is going their way.

Now, it appears that an unelectable socialist is in charge of their party. Bernie Sanders, lover of Soviets, Castros, and Sandinistas, is way out in front of the pack:

New national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll… Dem horserace

Sanders 27% (unchanged from Jan poll)

Biden 15% (-11)

Bloomberg 14% (+5)

Warren 14% (-1)

Buttigieg 13% (+6)

Klobuchar 7% (+2) Feb 14-17, Dem primary voters, +/- 4.8% — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 18, 2020

Various media lefties have argued that this is a disaster in the making, but perhaps none has been as forceful as Chris Matthews. As we discussed 10 days ago, Matthews argues that, if Bernie had his way, the United States would have lost the cold war. There would fascism, totalitarianism, and executions in Central Park. Bernie’s path leads to the end of the United States as we know it, and the genesis of a country in which virtually no one would want to live.

Bernie, of course, thinks this is all part of MSNBC’s bias. I tend to think that Matthews is one of two or three NBC News anchors who are willing to call it like they see it. Whatever you believe, Matthews is back with a prediction.

Bernie is going to lose in spectacular fashion.

According to Sanders, America will never buy into Socialism, and Bernie will be defeated in 49 of 50 states.

To be fair to Bernie, I think Matthews is off. I suspect that, once he outlines his tax plan, Bernie would win as many as 3 states in a general election. That’s cold comfort to a splintered and collapsing party that could conceivably cease to exist if it doesn’t reverse its fortunes…