Matthews on socialism: 'Executions in Central Park'; 'It’s not only not free, it doesn’t frickin' work'

Unless the Democratic Party elites manage to pull off an upset, or employ some shady tricks, it looks like Bernie is a lock for victory in New Hampshire. The RCP average shows Sanders with a decisive 6-7 point lead. Mayor Pete has been gaining but, with just a few hours until voting begins in Dixville Notch, it’s going to be tough to cover such a spread.

Make no mistake, the idea of a Bernie win terrifies any Democrat who actually cares about trying to win in 2020. They know he’s un-electable, they’re aware he has no idea how he’ll pay for any of his plans, and they understand that he’ll be a disaster when pressed on issues in the general. Unfortunately for them, they also realize that he’s something of a Frankenstein’s monster.

The party whipped the socialist base into a frenzy, and now it’s turning on its master.

One person who doesn’t care for the Dems’ new direction is MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. The Hardball host spent some time this weekend shredding Bernie, attacking socialism as a concept doomed to failure, and reminding everyone what real socialism looks like:

Matthews began by warning that Democrats needed to figure out exactly what they’re going to stand for:

“I think the Democratic Party has to figure out its ideology. A lot us will be sorting things out if the Democratic Party runs a socialist candidate. That’s a change from the Democratic Party. The Democrat Party has been to the left of the Republican Party on the issue of mixed capitalism, more social programs, they push social security, Medicare, Medicaid, enormously popular programs.”

Then he – quite correctly – dropped the hammer on Bernie and his ideology:

“I have my views on the word ‘socialist,’ and I’ll be glad to share them with you in private and they go back to the early 1950’s. I have an attitude about them, I remember the Cold War, I have an attitude toward Castro. I believe if Castro and the reds had won the Cold War there would have been executions in Central Park and I might have been one of the ones getting executed and certain other people would be there cheering, OK?”

Here’s the thing: It’s not a matter of “if” the Democrats run a socialist. It’s simply a matter of “which one?” They don’t have a single 2020 candidate who doesn’t fit the definition.

So, if Matthews – or any moderately centrist Democrat – is saying they won’t vote for a socialist, it’s time to leave the party.