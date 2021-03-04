Mavericks' Coach Rick Carlisle: How Dare the Hawks Fire Lloyd Pierce After He Helped Defeat Trump?

Oh the NBA, where the slightest tip of the hat in favor of Hong Kong freedom requires massive penance . . . but a head coach with a horrendous record should be allowed to keep his job because he helped defeat Donald Trump?

Remember, Rick Carlisle works for Mark Cuban. Insanity by association would appear to be a thing:

NBCA president Rick Carlisle on Lloyd Pierce’s “insane” firing in Atlanta: “Georgia, in very large part because of Lloyd’s work and commitment, went from being a traditional Republican state to a Democratic state … which has massively changed the landscape of our country.” pic.twitter.com/1NjsmOXJwY — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 1, 2021

Left-wing activist Gregg Popovich, who moonlights as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs in his spare time, also blasted Pierce’s firing. Maybe other NBA teams like having the Hawks in such a sorry state so they can rack up an easy win or two when they play them each year.

Pierce was hired in 2018 to coach the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. Since then he has amassed a monumentally unimpressive record of 63-120. And it’s not just the win-loss record either. According to reports from CBS Sports, Pierce did not have a good relationship with his players, particularly young and developing superstar Trae Young:

Instances of players feeling unheard by Pierce on several occasions were reportedly a key factor in him losing the locker room. Cam Reddish often felt picked on for his mistakes, as other players on the team felt Pierce was “stunting his development.” On another occasion, after Pierce made a comment two seasons ago about not running plays for John Collins and when the big man approached him about it, Pierce reportedly called Collins “selfish for wanting a more defined role.”

There was a time when everyone understood the job of an NBA coach is to win games, and certainly to win more than you lose. When you’re as upside down as 63-120, it’s impossible to make the case you’re succeeding at that job.

Unless, that is, the objective of the NBA isn’t to facilitate the pursuit of championships, but rather to pursue political objectives. In recent seasons the NBA has grown increasingly political, with high-profile figures becoming highly outspoken in support of left-wing agendas. Coaches Popovich and Steve Kerr could host shows on MSNBC. LeBron James is indistinguishable from Bernie Sanders, rhetorically anyway.

Of course, when then-Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong freedom demonstrations, the entire NBA world went into a total meltdown. Their Chinese communist overlords, who control their access to market of 1.4 billion people, were displeased. Morey had to grovel like a dog who had peed on the rug.

Activism will not be permitted in the NBA! Unless it’s the correct kind of activism.

If Lloyd Pierce deserved to keep his job, then his job isn’t to win basketball games. That will come as news to his players and to fans of the Atlanta Hawks. But I guess it’s time we knew how things work around here. The NBA is merely an entertainment platform that exists for the purpose of advancing left-wing political agendas. Only if that’s the case is Lloyd Pierce’s firing insane.

If the NBA is a sports league, Pierce’s firing is the most unsurprising thing of this or any year.