Mueller spent two years and millions of dollars searching for “the facts.” He didn’t find them. In the end, he made it clear that there was no “Russian collusion.”

Adam Schiff spent a year promising the world that he was in possession of evidence. He claimed he had “the facts.” He was lying the whole time.

Pelosi has not produced “the facts,” despite constantly attacking the President.

CNN has not produced “the facts,” despite an army of anti-Trump “journalists” looking for them since 2015.

MSNBC has not produced “the facts,” despite a nightly primetime lineup of innuendos, insinuations and unproven allegations.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters in another crazed Russia rant: ‘I don’t have the facts to prove it’ but ‘there are too many facts!’

Truth be told, every time “the facts” are revealed, they prove the president’s version of events. Still, unhinged lefties are claiming that long-debunked conspiracy theories are true. Chief among these crackpots is Maxine Waters.

Maxine admits she doesn’t have “the facts.” Then, she claims there are “too many facts.” Then she launches into tin-foil-hat territory with all the force of a Saturn 5 rocket.

“Because I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it… I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions. He’s always wanted to lift the sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with and incursion into Crimea. So, I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump. And Trump, I believe agreed. I will always believe this – that he agreed if he got elected that he would lift those sanctions. He would like to do it. He’s not been able to do it, but when they talk about we’re just making things up, and he talks about this as a witch hunt, there are too many facts.”

Question: If what Waters is saying is oh-so-provable, if there are “too many facts,” why aren’t any of her accusations being used as the basis for impeachment?

Answer: Because it’s a load of manure – the last line from a party that’s tearing itself apart.

Enjoy the desperate, unhinged, craziness on display here.