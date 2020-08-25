Maybe Christian institutions could use more serious people as their leaders

Just because you’re the son of Jerry Falwell doesn’t automatically mean you will lead an organization that promotes high moral standards on the surface, even as your personal behavior undermines every principle you claim to uphold.

But boy oh boy. If I was one of the people who had a say in choosing the leader of Liberty University, I’d sure have to ask some pointed questions. Maybe they did. Maybe the answers sounded good.

The reality sure wasn’t:

Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on.

Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – “multiple times per year” – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.

His friendship with the Falwells eventually soured, Granda told Reuters, in part because he wanted to dissolve his ties with the couple and fell into a business dispute with them.

Since the Reuters story broke yesterday, Falwell has resigned as president of Liberty. He has also admitted that his wife had the affair, although he denies the part about his involvement.

Granda’s e-mails, texts and Facetime screenshot – which he allowed Reuters to see – would appear to contradict Falwell’s denial rather convincingly.

Anyway: The media are very excited about this because Falwell is a high-profile Trump supporter. They’re also excited because they love it whenever an evangelical Christian leader is caught engaging in the kind of behavior the media and Hollywood celebrate on a daily basis.

Ever seen Shameless? There’s a storyline starring Sasha Alexander that’s almost an exact match for what was allegedly going on with the Falwells and Granda. The cultural left loves nothing more than shoving this kind of behavior in America’s faces and daring us to find it morally objectionable.

They don’t think Falwell’s actual behavior is the scandal. They just enjoy whacking him for hypocrisy because he publicly advocates moral restraints the cultural left doesn’t want to accept. When someone like this caught with his own hand in the cookie jar, it’s party time in America’s newsrooms and film sets.

I don’t really care about the Trump connection, nor do I care about “hypocrisy” per se. Everyone who advocates high moral standards is a hypocrite on some level. Hypocrisy is the compliment that vice pays to virtue.

But I do care about the fact that Liberty University is an important Christian institution in America, and it had an extremely unserious person as its leader. If news like this had come out about, say, Billy Graham, people would have been absolutely shocked. No one is shocked that this news came out about Jerry Falwell Jr. Nothing we’ve ever seen about his personal comportment or his public persona suggest Falwell Jr. is a serious voice for the Gospel. He is a guy who enjoyed the trappings of his high-profile job, who loved his easy access to television cameras and got off on his easy access to the president of the United States.

We always hear that Trump, who his not exactly known for his commitment to the Gospel, has been receiving spiritual mentoring from any number of evangelical figures who are big-time supporters. If one of those mentoring Trump was Jerry Falwell Jr., I think we may need to pray harder for the president than we thought.

If we’re going to have Christian universities, they need serious people as leaders. The battle is difficult enough when it’s led by people who are earnest, humble and committed to living in a Christ-like manner. We make it much harder when we allow men in positions of leadership that it’s obvious have no business being there.

Today, the cultural, secular left is having a grand old time celebrating Falwell Jr.’s downfall. Anyone who was paying attention could have seen this coming. Maybe Christian institutions should prevent the next such incident by being a little more particular about who they allow at the helm.