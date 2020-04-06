SECTIONS
Maybe, perhaps, possibly . . . the curve is flattening in New York

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 6, 2020 at 1:12pm
It’s hard to call it good news when the death toll is rising (which is, after all, the only thing death tolls ever do), and more people are getting sick. But the first step in seeing this turn is for the daily number of new deaths, new cases and new hospitalizations to decline instead of rise.

Since Friday, all of the above has been happening in New York. Have we seen the peak sooner than expected? Bite hard and exercise caution in jumping to conclusions, but maybe:

New York reported 4,758 coronavirus-related deaths as of Monday, an increase of 599 from Sunday, compared with an increase of 594 during the previous 24 hours. On Friday, the state’s death toll increased by 630.

Cases in the state increased by 7 percent in 24 hours to 130,680, Cuomo said. Hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units and intubations – the process of inserting a breathing tube for use in mechanical ventilation – had all declined, signs of a “possible flattening of the curve.”

(Gov. Andrew Cuomo) warned that the numbers remain grim and that it was uncertain the state had turned the corner, saying: “If we are plateauing we are plateauing at a high level.”

True, but once you reach that high level, you can’t plateau any lower. You are where you are.

The 4,758 is the total of all deaths from COVID-19 in the state so far, while the figures of 630, 594 and 599 represent the deaths reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It’s clearly not a precipitous decline, but neither is it a pronounced increase, which had been the trend up until this weekend.

When we get the Monday numbers it will probably tell the story. One possibility is that reporting mechanisms are less efficient on the weekend for whatever reason. If that’s the only reason for the numbers being lower, we should see an alarmingly high number for Monday. Hopefully that is not the case.

Like most states, New York instituted increasingly strict containment measures two-to-three weeks ago. Bill de Blasio’s inexplicable decision to leave schools open at first surely hampered the effort, but the real societal countermeasures have mainly been in place during that period. It was three weeks ago that most states shut down restaurants and other public facilities, and by the end of that same week just about everyone who could was working at home.

Since the virus tends to take about 14 days to show symptoms, we should be seeing at least some effect from the countermeasures starting about now. It would be a little surprising if the death numbers are already slowing down because you’d think that would be a lagging indicator – people don’t die until they’ve had symptoms for at least a few days – but this is what we’re seeing so all we can do is watch it closely.

The fact that hospitalizations are down is also a very hopeful sign.

I don’t think anyone is suggesting we should lighten up on the countermeasures now, certainly not on the basis of such a short stretch of time. But at some point we have to turn the corner on this, and we’re all waiting for the moment that might represent that turn.

It’s not going to happen at the same time everywhere, of course. Cases here in Michigan, for example, blew up a week or two later than New York so we might still be weeks away from the peak. Hopefully no more than that, but who can really say? We just have to keep praying every day for the end of this, because this virus is kicking our asses and God is the only force I can think of that’s stronger than it.

But in the meantime, let’s also pray that this news from New York is as good as we all want to believe it is.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
