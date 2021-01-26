McConnell Agrees to Senate Power-Sharing Deal After Sinema, Manchin Says They Won't Nuke Filibuster

This feels dangerous.

McConnell had been holding out on any power-sharing deal in the 50-50 Senate, demanding that Chuck Schumer first renounce any notion of eliminating the legislative filibuster. If the filibuster was gone, Democrats could pass anything they wanted on a 50-50 tie vote with Vice President Harris breaking the tie. With the filibuster in place, you need at least 10 Republicans to agree to end debate and allow a vote on legislation.

Why would McConnell suddenly drop this demand? Because he’s putting his trust in Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to keep their word when they say they won’t vote to get rid of the filibuster. Since Schumer would need all 50 Democrats plus Harris to do it, the refusal of Manchin and Sinema to go along would seem to end the threat.

Or so we’d all better pray:

Late Monday, McConnell said he was ready to move forward after two Democrats signaled they would not vote to end the legislative filibuster, assuring him that it would stay in place. The position of the two moderate Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — also ensured that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lacked the votes to end the filibuster, a key demand from his party’s left.

TRENDING: Biden's Plans for Week Two as President Revealed; Here Are the Executive Orders He Plans to Sign

McConnell had demanded that the filibuster rule remain in exchange for his cooperation on reallocating power in the Senate, which is evenly divided for the first time in two decades. The Democrats control the chamber since Vice President Harris would break any tie.

The danger here, of course, is that Manchin and Sinema could easily be bullied by Schumer into changing their positions on the filibuster. Schumer could threaten to throw them off committees, or to withhold funding for projects in their states. That would seem to be an argument against McConnell holding out for the keep-the-filibuster guarantee. Then again, what good is a guarantee from Chuck Schumer? He could turn around and stab you in the back in a second as long as he thinks he can.

For the record, I do not like the filibuster and never have. I wanted Republicans to get rid of it in 2017 so they could pass a more ambitious conservative agenda. I understood the warnings at the time: Some day you’ll be back in the minority and you’ll wish you had it.

Fine. But if they had governed wisely and gotten things done for the American people, maybe some of them who got voted out in the 2020 election would have survived. The filibuster is a perpetual excuse for not solving problems.

Do you trust Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to keep their words? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

But I’m also concerned about good policy, and obviously I don’t want Democrats getting rid of it now to enact terrible policy when they don’t even have more than half the chamber under their control.

It remains to be seen, by the way, what this power-sharing agreement will look like. They say it will be patterned after a similar deal enacted in 2001, when one party chose the majority leader and the other controlled the committee chairmanships. But with no deal, that would have remained the status quo anyway.

Until we see what McConnell actually gets in this deal, it’s impossible to say that trusting Manchin and Sinema here is even worth it.