McConnell: Hmmmm, maybe we should stop adding so much to the national debt, ya think?

I think.

One of the worst things about a dire crisis is that people tend to throw caution out the window in search of the biggest possible remedy, which plays right into the hands of the people who never wanted the caution exercised in the first place.

That’s especially true when it comes to spending. Remember all the horror expressed over AOC’s nutty “Green New Deal,” which would have cost at least $3 trillion a year on top of the $4 trillion a year we were already spending on the regular federal budget? Who could imagine spending that kind of money in a year? Insanity, right?

Except that we’re doing it this year, and some people still don’t think it’s enough. When businesses are shutting down in response to a government diktat, and people are losing their jobs and can’t find basic necessities, not many people sit there with calculators and concern themselves over how we’re going to pay back all the money we’re borrowing to make people feel they’ve been made whole in the short term.

When the sentiment of the public is “spend whatever it takes,” it’s also implied that you should simply worry about the consequences later. Some of us would feel better if someone in a position of power would try worrying about the consequences now, before we find ourselves with obligations well beyond our capacity to manage.

TRENDING: Reporter hits Trump for holding a rally in March, forgets that Biden held six after that

And finally, it appears Mitch McConnell is doing that:

“You’ve seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we’re racking up to the national debt, is that we need to be as cautious as we can be,” McConnell said. “We need to see how things are working, see what needs to be corrected, and I do think that the next time we pass a coronavirus rescue bill we need to have everyone here and everyone engaged.”

And several times McConnell expressed worry about new deficit spending, proclaiming that “we can’t borrow enough money to solve the problem indefinitely.” Withh that in mind, he conceded that handling the next phase of legislation will be more tricky.

“My view is: We just added another $500 billion to the national debt. Let’s see how things are working,” McConnell said. “We need to weigh our obligations vs. [states and cities], since they have taxing authorities as well, and how to divide up the responsibility. So we’re not going to move on another bill related to this subject until we all get back here.”

Should we refrain from more emergency spending out of concern for the national debt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

We have likely pushed the national debt above $25 trillion with the spending that’s been passed just in the past two months. Just for fun, I thought you might be interested to know that the national debt circa 2007 was $9 trillion, and that represented 62 percent of GDP. National debt today is 107 percent of GDP, which is right around the point where the cost of servicing the debt can tip economies into collapse.

As if 25 percent negative growth, which is what we could be looking at from the first quarter numbers that will come out next week, isn’t collapse enough.

Fun fact: In 2019, we paid $479 billion in interest on the national debt alone. That’s more than 10 percent of the entire federal budget, going just to interest, and not retiring a dime of principal. Some of the budget gnomes on Capitol Hill think it’s a clever idea to refinance the debt when interest rates are low, but even if you save a few pennies on that $479 billion, you’re still flushing money down the toilet because you get no value from interest payments, and the principal amount of your debt is always going up and never going down.

Lest you think it doesn’t impact you personally when the nation runs up debt, consider: There are 128 million households in the United States. The per-household share of the interest we paid on the debt last year was a cool $3,742. You’re watching your bank account every day to see if you got a stimulus payment of $1,200, right? What could you have done with that $3,742 that could have been yours if the government hadn’t needed it to pay interest on debt it has no intention of ever paying off, which means it will be taking that money from you to make interest payments forever?

We just borrowed more money at one time than we’ve ever borrowed in the history of this country, and we have neither a plan nor a serious intention to ever retire that debt. We’ll just keep making interest payments on it, which means that if you make $37,000 a year, the first 10 percent of your earnings come off the top for those interest payments.

RELATED: Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats, agree to two-year spending blowout you'll pay for

And who knows what they will cost next year? More. A lot more. Because it costs a lot of money to be in debt.

That’s why Mitch McConnell doesn’t think we should be in such a hurry to go into even more debt, especially when certain governors refuse to re-open their states, and we’re not producing enough wealth to cover any of these costs.

The coronavirus is a terrible problem and we don’t want people getting sick. There is no disagreement on that point. President Trump said at the outset that we should not make the problem worse than the solution, and of course he was attacked relentlessly for saying it.

Look at these numbers. The solution is quickly becoming worse than the problem.