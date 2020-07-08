McConnell: OK fine, there might be one more stimulus, but that's it!

When he decides he wants to be (e.g. the Merrick Garland nomination), Mitch McConnell can be a fortress of steel.

But while McConnell’s policy instincts are usually pretty good, he has a habit of caving on them if he thinks his side will pay too high a political price for sticking to its guns. McConnell has been saying for weeks now that Congress doesn’t need to pass another stimulus package and send more people free money. What we need, he’s said, is to open the economy back up.

That’s already starting to happen, although the panic over new COVID cases is surely tempting governors to shut it down again. For the moment, though, we seem to be heading for a very nice bounce-back without Congress having to stuff cash into a leaf-blower and start blowing it all over the country.

But official Washington always wants to spend, especially when it believes it has a foolproof excuse for doing so. And it’s an election year, when consultants are whispering into McConnell’s ear that he doesn’t want to be the grinch when everyone else is trying to give the voters free cash.

So. No second stimulus, right, Mitch? The national debt has already been exploded far too much as it is. Right? Right?

Yeah, about that . . .

Second Stimulus Checks: McConnell said that Americans “could well” receive a second stimulus check. This is a new position for McConnell, who previously opposed second stimulus checks. President Donald Trump has called for a second round of stimulus checks, and Trump may sway Senate Republicans to include second stimulus checks in the stimulus package.

Who Gets A Second Stimulus Check: Not everyone may receive a second stimulus check, however. McConnell did not discuss the eligibility criteria, but he did reference that Americans earning $40,000 or less a year, especially in the hospitality industry, have been hit hardest. The first stimulus check was available for Americans with an adjusted gross income of less than $99,000 for individuals. Will a second stimulus check be only for Americans earning $40,000 or less? McConnell didn’t specify, but he did reference this threshold, which could suggest a more targeted and limited second stimulus check. This is similar to what White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Fox Business. Kudlow said that second stimulus checks could focus on those who lost their jobs and need the most financial assistance. Many Senate Republicans have opposed a second stimulus check, and believe it doesn’t help stimulate the economy, may help individuals not impacted directly by Covid-19, and it adds to the national debt.

Do you know why amphetamines are called stimulants? Because they make you jumpy and give you a sense that you have hyper-energy, without solid fuel of any nutritional value. It’s not a sustainable source of energy – the sort of thing that makes you genuinely alert and mentally sharp day after day. Rather, it’s a short-term, artificial shot of hyperactivity that will leave you wrung out when you come down from it.

Sorry for the brief about drugs, but that’s what you do to the economy when you send everyone “stimulus” checks while preventing them from actually producing anything. Sure, people will take and spend the money, and you’ll see a short-term spike in things like retail sales. But without factories humming and raw materials being turned into goods, you’re not creating any wealth. You’re not setting the stage for sustainable prosperity.

That only comes when people are producing goods and services of value beyond what went into making them.

Mitch McConnell knows this, which is why he hasn’t been interested in a stimulus package until now. But he also can read the polls, and he knows that if he stands in the way, Democrats will come after him in attack ads, claiming he’s the enemy of the working man and the reason they couldn’t get groceries or medicine this month.

In truth, that’s the fault of state and local politicians who are imposing lockdown orders that prevent people from going to work and earning a paycheck. Then again, with enhanced unemployment to the tune of $600 a week beyond ordinary benefits, it’s hard to see why anyone needs more free cash being sent their way.

But that doesn’t matter to a politician who wants his party to avoid being on the defensive in November. We’re going to get that second stimulus because the political climate can’t think what else to do, and we’ll be pushing the national debt to $30 trillion before you know it.

Fun fact: When George W. Bush left office, it was just over $10 trillion. We’ve been having quite a party for people who are scared to death of getting sick.