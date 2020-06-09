McConnell rips defunding police: You want a criminal arrested 'before we work through his feelings'

Are there bad cops out there? Absolutely. Are we over-criminalized as a society? Yep. Do we need serious reform in terms of both policing and prosecution? Without question.

However, we also still need cops. Heck, even the brain-dead zombies at CNN know that. The idea that any major American city would be fine without having a well-funded police force is ludicrous.

When criminals attack, you need to be able to defend yourself, but you also want to be able to call someone for help. To argue otherwise is insane. It’s the kind of hard-left fever dream that only works in fantasyland and even there, it only works for a short time.

Fortunately, there are people who understand this. For example, Cocaine Mitch seems to get it.

“Call me old-fashioned; I think you may actually want a police officer to stop a criminal and arrest him before we try to work through his feelings.”

And there it is: The baseline argument against disbanding, defunding, or dismantling police departments. When the C.H.I.P.s are down, you want to be able to call Ponch and Jon. If you say you don’t, you’re lying – pure and simple.