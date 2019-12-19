SECTIONS
McConnell says follow the same trial rules used in 1999, which could mean quick dismissal of the charges

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 19, 2019 at 2:55am
Now that the House has formally impeached President Trump, the Senate is constitutionally obligated to hold a trial. The Constitution stipulates only two things about the trial:

One is that the Chief Justice of the United States presides over it, and of course at this moment in history that’s John Roberts. The other is that you need a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict the president and remove him from office. (That’s not going to happen, of course, and we’ll get to that in a moment.)

Everything else about how the trial is conducted is to be worked out by members of the Senate themselves, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalls that, in 1999, Republicans and Democrats agreed unanimously on a framework for the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton. It won’t make Chuck Schumer very happy (then again, what does?) but McConnell wants to use the same framework again:

‘In 1999, all 100 senators agreed on a simple pre-trial resolution that set up a briefing, opening arguments, senators’ questions, and a vote on a motion to dismiss. Senators reserved all other questions, such as witnesses, until the trial was underway.

‘That was the unanimous bipartisan precedent from 1999. Put first things first, lay the bipartisan groundwork, and leave mid-trial questions to the middle of the trial. 

That vote-on-a-motion-to-dismiss part is potentially the real news here. Schumer wants to call all kinds of witnesses. There are Republicans who want to call witnesses – particularly Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff – that they think would be unintentionally favorable toward Trump.

But as I argued in this space the other day, a quick dismissal of the charges is the fate this absurd spectacle deserves. In that piece I laid out three reasons it would be justified:

One is simply that the matter being used to justify impeachment doesn’t rise to the level of seriousness that’s required. A phone call to a foreign leader in which the president of the United States asks for a matter to be investigated may or may not be the wisest thing to do – especially when the name of a potential domestic political opponent is mentioned – but if every action by a president that falls into the not-so-wise category resulted in removal from office, we would have had about 5,000 presidents by now.

And the hysteria about “foreign interference in our elections” is the biggest garbage moral panic since tainted Halloween candy.

Should the Senate simply dismiss the charges and end this charade?

Another justification for such a vote is the completely slipshod manner in which Democrats ramrodded this thing through the House. From Adam Schiff’s secret hearings to Jerrold Nadler’s last-minute schedule changes to the utter lack of first-hand evidence supporting any of the claims Democrats made, the Senate has every reason to treat this business as the garbage it is.

And a final reason to simply dismiss the charges is this: Everyone knows this was preordained as soon as Democrats won the House majority. They made the decision to impeach Trump on day one. They were simply in search of a pretext for doing so. Democrats took one of the most weighty mechanisms in the Constitution – the removal of a president from office – and deployed it as a means of venting their partisan frustration.

Will Senate Republicans actually do it? I’m not confident they will because there’s been so much talk about having a “fair hearing” and so forth. Dismissal of the charges isn’t a hearing at all. It’s basically just the Senate saying: This whole thing is ridiculous and we’re not wasting our time with it.

That’s exactly what they should say. Of course, if they hold a trial and call witnesses, it will be the first time in the entire impeachment process that Republicans have been in control, which theoretically has the potential to generate some outcomes in Trump’s favor. But that assumes the media would report it that way even if the Democrats’ case was thoroughly obliterated in the testimony. Everyone should know that’s not what the media would do.

If the Senate does vote to dismiss, it should first allow a series of comments in which the Democrats’ actions in getting us to this point are excoriated without mercy. It should be clear that the Senate isn’t dismissing the charges as some sort of whitewash against real misdeeds by the president. Rather, the Senate is dismissing the charges because the charges are flimsy and resulted from a process with no credibility whatsoever. The whole thing has been a waste of the country’s time and there’s no reason to spend one more minute on it.

Hopefully that’s exactly what the McConnell-led Senate does. The media will destroy them for it, but who cares? The media will destroy them for anything they do, and at least in this case they’d be taking a noble and worthwhile stand.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







