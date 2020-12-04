McConnell: We Still Have $569 Billion Unspent from the Last COVID Relief Bill, So Let's Just Use That

Brilliant. No new spending. No further burdens on debt-savaged taxpayers. And all the money to be used for nonpartisan priorities that few would argue with.

If you’re serious about helping people get through the COVID crisis, there’s little to object to here. If you intend to use the COVID crisis as an excuse to permanently blow up the size of the federal government and its gargantuan budget, McConnell’s idea is one you must destroy.

Too bad, because it might be the one thing Washington could do right now that would actually help and wouldn’t saddle us with further debt:

As Mr. McConnell noted, the bill delivers “right away on all the subjects where everybody agrees”—more funding for small businesses, vaccine distribution and extended unemployment aid, as well as legal certainty for hospitals, schools and religious groups. Better yet, the bill repurposes some $569 billion of unused virus funds—offsetting the entirety of his bill’s cost. Immediate, targeted aid for those Americans still hurting, at no additional expense to the U.S. taxpayer. What’s not to like?

Yet pressure is mounting on the GOP to double or quadruple the dollars. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have climbed aboard a $900 billion bipartisan Senate proposal that would throw money at state and local governments, revive the ill-conceived “enhanced” unemployment benefit, and bail out public transport. And although that bill was negotiated in good faith, it has already been taken hostage. Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer explained that they’ve adopted it only as their “basis” for further negotiation, and are already promising “improvements”—likely hundreds of billions of them.

You’re surely familiar by now with the saying among Democrats: Never let a good crisis go to waste. Their objective is always to spend more and expand the size and influence of the federal government, and every “emergency” they can sell to the public becomes a reason for us to sit back and say nothing as they allocate trillions of dollars not previously budgeted, and all of which has to be borrowed.

What you often don’t realize is that, while they tell you these are one-time emergency expenditures, they quietly bake them into the budget baseline and assume the same spending for all future years. This tends to escape people’s attention because a) Congress hasn’t passed a budget since 2006 so there’s no document you can look at to see what they’re spending; and b) the press don’t care and don’t report it.

They’re going to try to do the same thing here. Schumer and Pelosi don’t just want to help people hurting from the COVID lockdowns. They want to bail out state and local governments. They want to bail out mass transit. And they want to keep you dependent on federal unemployment bonuses that pay you more than the job they recently took away from you, so you have no incentive to go back to work but plenty of incentive to depend on big-spending politicians.

If McConnell can hold the line and refuse to provide the votes for anything but his bill – which is to simply spend already allocated money on nothing but COVID-related priorities – he can not only save taxpayers money this year, he can prevent the further permanent explosion of the federal government and its budget.

McConnell is already getting destroyed by the press for being stingy. But the reason people need help is that politicians keep shutting down businesses and taking away their jobs. The help people need is for that to stop, not for Uncle Sam to borrow trillions more and become even more gigantic than it already is.

Let’s see if McConnell is as resolved about this as he was about the Antonin Scalia seat on the Supreme Court. That was one of his finest hours. This could be too.