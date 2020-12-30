McConnell: If You Want Those $2,000 Checks, Repeal Section 230 and Investigate the 2020 Election

Groan.

He could have exacted a much more worthwhile price than this:

As the price for the $2,000 checks, McConnell’s bill would establish a commission to investigate the 2020 election, which Trump continues to maintain without any evidence was fraudulent and he actually was re-elected.

The legislation also would repeal the law, known as Section 230. that protects social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook from lawsuits over content posted by their users. Trump has railed against the companies because they have flagged or deleted false postings by him and his allies.

The spending bill Congress just passed was filled with so much pork and so many special favors, it would have been easy to win popular support for repealing a bunch of it to pay for the larger individual checks. (We still oppose any individual checks on the basis of them a) not being needed in a growing economy; and b) not actually helping to end the pandemic, but that’s for another column.)

Instead, McConnell decided for some reason to condition this on two pet issues of Trump that are not only unimportant in the big scheme of things, but are also very bad ideas.

What Section 230 does is protect social media companies from being sued for content on their platforms. It’s based on the idea that they are not really publishers, but rather platforms on which others can post content. As such, Facebook or Twitter is not like the New York Times or the Washington Post where an editor has to approve everything that’s published, and can’t be held to the same standards when it comes to libel and slander laws.

Trump wants to remove that protection because he’s understandably irritated by their constant censorship and “fact-checking” that always goes in one direction.

Here’s the problem, though: If you repeal Section 230, every social media platform becomes much more risky and expensive to operate, as does every web site in America that has a comment section. If the idea is that social media platforms should promote free speech – and I agree that this should be the idea – you’re making that less plausible, not more, by repealing Section 230.

The way to respond to censorship by Big Tech is competition from other sites who respect free speech. There are already some competitors gaining territory. If you repeal Section 230, you take away the protections those competitors enjoy as well. Is that really the way to make things better?

As for the investigation of the election, I’m all for looking into problems with mail-in voting, illegally harvested ballots and the like. I am convinced there are a lot of untoward things going on in the running of our elections, and I’m also convinced Democrats are behind most of it. But as much as I wish it could be so, nothing we find is going to show that Donald Trump really won this election. If there was really indisputable evidence of that as Trump keeps insisting in his tweets, his lawyers would have produced it by now.

I don’t know why McConnell has decided at this moment in time to feed Trump’s delusions here, unless it’s to get him to start acting more constructive in the run-up to the Georgia run-offs. It’s too late to hang on to the White House, but it’s crucial that we hang onto control of the U.S. Senate. If David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lose in Georgia because Trump mucked up the works with his demands for big checks and election investigations, that will do much more damage to the country than merely electing Joe Biden president.

Whether Democrats agree to any of this in order to get those $2,000 checks approved is another question entirely. I suspect they’ll be happy to see the measure fail and blame McConnell for it, telling Georgia voters: “What’s the point of keeping Mitch McConnell in control of the Senate if he won’t let you have your $2,000 checks?”

Of course, the job of the U.S. Senate is not to send everyone in the country free money. But I’m not sure how much of the country still understands that.