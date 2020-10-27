Media Determined to Provoke More Riots With Dishonest Reporting of Philadelphia Police-Involved Shooting

The first thing they want you know – really, the only thing they want you to know – is “police shoot Black man.” (Be sure to capitalize Black for extra woke points.)

But when you see the video you realize there is much more going on than that, especially if you know anything about what police are trained to do in situations like this:

We’re still waiting for details of the incident that prompted police to be called in the first place. You might recall that once we got the details of the Jacob Blake incident in Racine, Wisconsin, the whole narrative became very different from the way it was first reported.

But what we do know is that police were called in response to Wallace a) wielding a knife; and b) acting erratically and aggressively.

We can see in the video that he’s out of control and unresponsive to the police’s commands that he stop and put the knife down. This is a textbook example of a situation that threatens the lives of officers.

In the moment of the shooting, we see Wallace coming at the officers aggressively and – at least it appears – brandishing the knife in the hand that’s pointing at the officers as he’s charging them.

Now, I realize some of you won’t like this, but this is how it is: If you charge at police officers with a knife in your hand, refusing their demands that you stop and put it down, they will shoot you every time. 100 percent. They have to in order to protect their own lives.

Wallace’s family is demanding to know why they didn’t use a taser instead of guns. Here’s why: Because you don’t counter a lethal weapon with a non-lethal weapon. Tasers sometimes subdue people and sometimes don’t. People who are hopped up on drugs are less likely to be subdued by tasers because they can be impervious to the effects.

When a suspect threatens police with a lethal weapon, police are trained to respond with a more lethal weapon if they possibly can. The desired outcome is no dead police officers. The most desired outcome is that the suspect also not die, but police cannot be expected to make themselves unnecessarily vulnerable to death for the sake of the suspect who is threatening to kill them.

Of course, all the media are emphasizing here is “police shoot Black man,” which has already resulted in riots that have left 30 cops injured. Not just 30 random people. Thirty cops. One of them is in critical condition.

And yet as far as I can see from the video, the cops did absolutely nothing wrong. This is not a George Floyd situation, in which the suspect is already under control and they refuse to let him up or let him breathe. There was no excuse for that. In this situation, officers faced a direct and immediate threat to their lives and they followed their training by putting the threat down using deadly force.

I wish Walter Wallace had not died. It’s a tragedy for him, his fiancée, his seven kids and all who loved him. I wish they did not have to go through that, and that he had not lost his life.

But if you charge as officers with a knife, they are going to shoot you. To kill. Not because of your color but because you are threatening their lives. It was his failure to understand this, or to care about it, that got him killed. And nothing else.

Here’s more on the violence that ensued: