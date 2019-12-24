Media engaged in all-out campaign to say the 2017 tax cuts have failed . . . and of course, it's a lie

This piece from NPR is typical, but similar garbage has been going around elsewhere, including in the Washington Post (of course). Here’s another one from the Chicago Tribune.

With the economy strong and unemployment at record lows, the media are desperate to make the case that the 2017 Trump tax cut deserves no credit, and indeed has been an abject failure. That’s a pretty tough sell, but if you repeat something often enough, you know what they say.

NPR focuses on class envy and static economic analysis to try to make its case:

In fact, more than 60% of the tax savings went to people in the top 20% of the income ladder, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. The measure also slashed the corporate tax rate by 40%.

“It will be rocket fuel for our economy,” Trump promised.

Boosters of the tax cut insisted the economy would grow so fast, it would more than make up for the revenue lost to lower rates.

“The tax plan will pay for itself with economic growth,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

It hasn’t worked out that way.

“It was unbelievable at the time, and it’s proven to be absolutely untrue,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “The tax cuts were never going to — and have not — come anywhere close to paying for themselves.”

Corporate tax revenues fell 31% in the first year after the cut was passed. Overall tax revenues have declined as a share of the economy in each of the two years since the tax cut took effect.

I’ll get to a rebuttal from two former White House economic advisers in a second here, but first let me deal with NPR’s argument.

The fact that the wealthy got the biggest share of the tax savings is no surprise and is not an issue in any way. The wealthy were always paying the largest share of the tax burden (and still are) so of course they’re going to benefit more in sheer dollar figures from rate cuts. The measure of success is not who benefits more, but whether everyone benefits in total. The growth, job creation and unemployment figures clearly show that they have.

As for tax revenues declining as a share of the economy, um . . . that’s the idea. In fact, overall revenue is up, and that’s exactly what Steve Mnuchin and others said would happen. The fact that the overall economy has grown even faster than federal tax receipts is not a negative. Why does NPR think it’s a bad thing when there’s more wealth to go around and the government takes less of it?

But things have gone much better for the average worker than the media would have you believe. In yesterday’s Wall Street Journal, former Trump economic advisers Gary Cohn and Kevin Hassett explain:

This predicted increase in capital has materialized, and has translated into additional economic growth. In 2017 our calculations suggested gross domestic product growth would accelerate in response to higher capital spending, with the contribution of nonresidential fixed investment to real GDP growth rising to between 0.8% and 1% in 2018. The contribution of this type of investment to economic growth from the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2018 was right on target, at 0.8%. This wasn’t the existing trend. Capital spending was 4.5% higher in 2018 than pre-TCJA blue-chip forecasts, and this trend continued in 2019.

This extra capital improved productivity and wages and, as expected, did so especially for those in lower-paying jobs. The numbers are striking. Over the past year, nominal wages for the lowest 10% of American workers jumped 7%. The growth rate for those without a high-school diploma was 9%. The median worker benefited as well, but much less so, helping to begin closing the income inequality gap. And about that $4,000? Real disposable personal income per household has increased $6,000 since the tax cuts were passed.

That’s how ludicrous the media’s arguments against the tax cut are. Everyone is benefiting, and middle-class workers are benefiting a lot with more jobs and higher wages, including a major boost in real disposable personal income.

It’s true that the deficit has increased, and that’s because spending has gone up even more than tax receipts. Both parties are complicit in that fiasco (and that includes President Trump), but don’t get the idea that we’ve got a growing deficit because we cut taxes. Tax receipts are higher than they were before the tax cut. We’ve got a growing deficit because no one in Congress or in the White House has any interest in fiscal discipline.

Granted, Trump tried to exercise rescission last year on $15 billion worth of spending, only to be shut down by spend-happy Republicans in the Senate. But he also just signed a massive $1.4 trillion discretionary spending bill that’s so larded up with pork and special interest favors there’s no way anyone can possibly justify it.

The story you’ll hear from Washington is that it’s all wonderful because it means there will be no government shutdown. Personally I would rather shut down the government for a long time than see us keep adding $1 trillion a year or more to the national debt.

But understand: It’s because of spending, not because of lower tax rates, that this is happening. The 2017 tax cut is an enormous success, and indeed, it’s the only thing keeping the deficit from being larger than it is.