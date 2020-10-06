Media Freaking Out as White House Pushes Back on Additional FDA Vaccine Requirements

Oh no! It’s politicians overruling “the science”!

It’s also the duly elected representatives of the people doing their own thinking and not allowing unelected “scientists” to delay the end of this nightmare just because they feel like it.

To listen to today’s news media, you’d think elections are irrelevant because we need to just let “the scientists” make all the policies, regardless of who the voters chose to do that very job.

Also: The media continue its bizarre campaign against any medication that might defeat COVID-19:

At issue was the FDA’s planned instruction that vaccine developers follow patients enrolled in their trials for at least two months to rule out safety issues before seeking emergency approval from the agency. A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believed there was “no clinical or medical reason” for the additional requirement.

The White House action was first reported by The New York Times.

The intervention by Trump officials is the latest example of the administration undercutting its own medical experts working to combat the pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been attempting to shore up public confidence in the FDA’s vaccine review for weeks, vowing that career scientists, not politicians, will decide if the shots are safe and effective for mass vaccination.

But President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that a vaccine could be authorized before Election Day, even though top government scientists working on the administration’s vaccine effort have stated that that timeline is very unlikely.

Actually, when Trump talks about this he doesn’t reference Election Day. He keeps saying it could be approved before the end of October. The media assume his frame of reference is the election when he says that, but that’s merely their assumption.

Also, there isn’t as much daylight between Trump’s take and that of “top government scientists” as the media would have you believe. Trump is talking about FDA approval of a vaccine. The vaunted scientists are talking about widespread availability, which everyone – including Trump – acknowledges is likely many months away.

The likely first step is for the vaccine – after initial FDA approval – to be made available only to high-risk groups such as the elderly, those with compromising conditions and front-line health care workers. Even if these are the only people who can get the vaccine at first, it will still be a game-changer because the reason we’ve been shutting down society and walking around in masks is to keep these people from getting a virus that has an elevated risk of killing them.

For the rest of us, the risk of death from the virus is very small that there’s no sense maintaining all the restrictions – not if the high-risk people can get the vaccine and be out of danger.

So even under the scenario in which the vaccine is approved in October but its availability is very limited, it is still a monumental event, and Trump is right to talk about it.

So what about the FDA’s insistence that Phase 3 clinical trial participants be followed around for two months to ensure there are no safety issues. It’s easy to say this is necessary out of an abundance of caution, but it’s also a very arbitrary add-on to the standards, and has to be weighed against the damage it is doing to people and to society right now. The clinical trials have been going on for months, and it’s already possible to track the aftermath for those who got the vaccine in the early stages. If there are no major safety issues that have cropped up already, why delay initial approval for many months?

Critics claim White House is politicizing the process, but it seems to me the opposite is true. The media have been screeching for weeks about the possibility that Trump will force through approval of a vaccine before it’s ready, and all that carping is putting the FDA on the defensive. Did the FDA suddenly add this new requirement just to avoid being criticized as Trump’s toadies? And if that’s the case, isn’t the FDA putting more lives at risk by withholding a vaccine that people need just to avoid being criticized?

Finally: Why have the media undertaken crusades against every medication – whether it’s hydroxychloroquine or these prospective vaccines – that might bring an end to this pandemic? It’s almost as if they’re afraid something will happen before the election that people might give Donald Trump credit for.

Tell me again who’s playing politics with “the science.”