The media are going to extrordinary lengths to pretend Obamagate is a bunch of nothing

I am actually not a fan of the label “Obamagate,” if only because I think the practice of naming every scandal a “gate” got old about, oh, 45 years ago. I understand what Team Trump is trying to do, because the other side has done it plenty. Take whatever you want people to see as a scandal, add a “gate” to the operative word, and whammo! Scandal.

Russiagate. Plamegate. Irangate. We can retire this any day now.

The problem is that this is a complicated story, and trying to seize the upper hand in the public’s mind by giving it a simple name doesn’t work. It also makes it easy for the people who want desperately to pretend there is nothing to it (looking at you, media) to pick out one supposed aspect of the scandal, presume to debunk it, and declare the whole thing put to bed.

We’ve been telling you for at least three years that the following happened: Barack Obama used the apparatus of federal law enforcement to go after various members of the Trump team for the purpose of achieving political ends. The Obama FBI used the bogus Steele Dossier to get a warrant to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The Obama FBI used the ridiculous Logan Act as an absurd pretext to interview Michael Flynn, and then – without even telling him he was being interrogated – accused him of lying to them even though the agents who conducted the interview didn’t think he lied at all.

Also, the Obama FBI launched the completely baseless Crossfire Hurricane investigation in an attempt to manufacture a Trump/Russia collusion narrative based on absolutely nothing, then empowered a special counsel to keep the investigation alive for two years even after they knew no one had done anything wrong.

The bottom line is this: Obama and those who worked for him engaged in a pattern of misuse of federal law enforcement to target and undermine the Trump campaign, and then, during the transition, the incoming Trump Administration.

If the media were even the slightest bit interested in fair and unbiased coverage, it would have questions coming out the wazoo about all this. Why did the FBI keep giving the FISA court the Steele Dossier when it already knew it was full of garbage, and it has already cut ties with Steele because he kept breaking their rules? When Peter Strzok texted his mistress about the imperative to keep “BO” in formed, er, whose initials are those exactly? What did Strzok mean when he said the FBI had an “insurance policy” in case Trump won the election?

Why did Strzok tell the agents to keep the Flynn case file open when they didn’t think Flynn lied to them? Why did Obama, Biden, Comey and Sally Yates meet in the Oval Office on January 5 to discuss using the Logan Act to go after Flynn? Why did Bill Priestap ask in a memo if the objective of the Flynn investigation was to “get him to lie and get him fired”?

Why did people on the political side of the White House – and not the intelligence side – make 39 unmaking requests of Flynn’s conversations with the Russians prior to that meeting in the Oval Office? Who leaked the transcripts of Flynn’s calls to the news media, which is after all a felony?

And in all this: What did Obama know and when did he know it? Are we really supposed to believe this was all going on without his knowledge?

Those are just obvious questions I was able to think up off the top of my head. If you do journalism for a living, you could surely come up with many more of your own. But that assumes you have any interest in doing so. That in no way describes our media.

Instead, we’re in the midst of an absurd situation in which documents are being released that reveal clear wrongdoing, and the media are doing their best to insist it’s all a bunch of nothing. Nothing represents this better than yesterday’s Washington Post editorial on the matter:

There is no evidence that Mr. Obama, let alone Mr. Biden, ordered any “setup” of Mr. Flynn. Indeed, one of the documents Obamagate conspiracists point to indicates that Mr. Obama wanted all matters relating to the Russia probe handled “by the book.” Obamagate theorizers also have no good explanation for why Mr. Flynn lied to the FBI and to other Trump officials about his discussions with Mr. Kislyak.

If there had been an Obama plot to set up Mr. Flynn, it could have been thwarted if Mr. Flynn had not broken the law. His crime was serious: He endangered national security, opening himself to Kremlin blackmail when he lied. Mr. Trump would like to rewrite history, making it seem as though the Russia investigation lacked firm grounding and that a sinister Obama administration plot explains the misdeeds that his own people committed.

The more Americans hear about Obamagate, the more they should wonder why Mr. Trump is not running on his record but on a dishonest effort to drag his opponent down to his level.”

This is simply astonishing. There is all kinds of evidence Obama knew about and possibly ordered the targeting of Flynn. There is certainly enough that reporters with even the slightest curiosity would be looking into it.

Instead, they’re playing the role of Obama’s defense attorneys, batting down all information brought forth by the Trump Justice Department and intelligence officials, and insisting that unless the Trump team itself proves a felony, there is no news story here at all.

Contrast this with the way the media covered the completely baseless Russia collusion thing. Every accusation was treated as credible. If there was no actual news, we were told that “questions were swirling” or that indictments were coming. When Robert Mueller announced indictments of a bunch of Russians who would never be extradited or face trial, it was treated like a massive prosecutorial triumph.

Now we have a real case in which a real American was clearly railroaded by the FBI for political purposes, and we know that the political side of the Obama White House was paying very close attention to what was going on. We also know this follows months of trying with all their might to make the Russia thing real, with people at the highest levels of the FBI closely involved.

Yet the Washington Post declares the whole thing a bunch of nothing because Michael Flynn pleaded guilty. There is no mention in the Post’s editorial of the Priestap memo. There is no mention of Mueller threatening Flynn’s son. There is no mention of the fact that Flynn wasn’t even told he was being interrogated and wasn’t read his rights. There is no mention of Obama and Comey discussing the Logan Act as a pretext for targeting Flynn.

If the Post really wants to make the case that this is all a bunch of nothing, it should deal with those issues and tell us why they don’t mean anything. But glossing over them entirely, the Post tacitly admits that these details are a problem for the desired narrative, and that it’s better to pretend they don’t exist.

The media became very invested in the Russia narrative. They covered it endlessly, only to end up looking like fools when it turned out to be nothing at all. One can understand their reluctance to now cover how such a hoax was perpetrated in the first place. But it’s their job. If the president of the United States used the FBI to concoct a phony scandal for political purposes – targeting two innocent Americans in the process – that is one of the biggest dirty tricks in the political history of this country.

But the press don’t want to tell you that because they were cheering on the hoax, and to this day they still want to find a way to believe it was all the truth.

The bottom line is this: The days when “media bias” was the problem are long gone. A biased media can still report facts. This media is interested in nothing short of total propaganda, and because of it, a lot of Americans have no idea that some of the dirtiest activities in this country’s history just went on right under our noses. Because the media have an agenda to protect the dirty people.

Think about that.