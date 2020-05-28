Media hyperventilates: Trump's economic adviser used a 'dehumanizing term with roots in slavery' or something

I’m guessing you haven’t heard anyone use the term “human capital stock,” so you probably have no preconceived notion for what it means. If I told you a White House economist used the term to reference the business value of employees, you’d probably shrug your shoulders and say, “OK, makes sense to me.”

It’s kind of silly business jargon, but it’s a perfectly unobjectionable form of it.

Unless, that is, you’re part of the crowd that’s determined to find some sort of heinous moral outrage in everything. If that’s you, you’re now going into DefCon 1 over Kevin Hassett’s use of the term. Why? Because someone has come up with the suggestion, however absurd, that it’s a dastardly throwback to slavery:

If you missed the problem, let Joy Reid, an MSNBC host, explain: “The vulgarity of referring to human beings as ‘human capital stock’—which sounds a lot like ‘cattle’—is that it’s not a new attitude. Slaves were viewed this way.” A writer at Rolling Stone fumes: “Calling people ‘stock’ is next-level apathetic, and the way Hassett used the term so casually lines up with the lack of empathy shown to the victims of the coronavirus by Trump’s administration and Republicans.” The House Democratic caucus tweets: “It is callous and shameful to reduce human beings to ‘capital stock.’”

Oh for crying out loud. For years the business community has referred to employees as “human resources.” If it’s not dehumanizing to refer to people as resources, why is it a slavery throwback to describe them as stock?

Terms like this are intended to highlight the value of people, making the case that employees represent a more valuable resource for their employers than things like machinery, vehicles or even money. Whether you’re using the word resources, stock or assets, attaching these words to human beings is intended to make it known no company has anything of greater value.

Yet in the absurd political atmosphere of the moment, you’re a racist – check that, you’re a slavery advocate – if you refer to people as human capital stock.

The people who are making this claim are not serious. They can’t be. No sentient creature can believe such nonsense even as it’s coming out of their mouths. But they don’t need to believe what they’re saying. They just need to repeat it often enough that it gets significant play, and then they can sit back and watch as “Kevin Hassett” and “slavery” keep appearing together in headlines.

That’s how dumb our politics has become, which is why so many of our leaders are ridiculous. It takes ridiculous people to thrive in an environment like this.