Media hyperventilating over Trump calling himself 'chief law enforcement officer' of the U.S., which he is

This is another one of those “Trump falsely claims” narrative, but there’s nothing false at all about what Trump said. Enforcement of fedreal law is the job of the executive branch, and there is one person – and one person only – vested with power by the Constitution within the executive branch. That’s the president.

It’s true that the Judiciary Act of 1789 bestowed the “chief law enforcement officer” title on the Attorney General, but it’s also true that the Attorney General only has authority so long as he serves at the pleasure of the president. There is nothing wrong with Trump weighing in on federal investigations, and there’s nothing wrong with him referencing his own authority to do so.

But of course, the media are having a cow. Behold the hysterics from the Washington Post, from Law & Crime, from The Guardian, from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch . . . you get the idea.

Always reliable, the New York Times spun it as Trump claiming he is the law, which of course is not what he said at all.

All this stems from Trump’s reasonable defense against charges he is “interfering” in the work of the Justice Department. I do not think he should tweet about cases, and of course no president should pressure the DOJ to do things just for his own personal benefit. But as head of the executive branch, the president absolutely has responsibility over the Justice Department. If he believes something needs to be handled in a certain way, he’s not “interfering” by communicating that to the Attorney General.

He’s doing his job.

That was Trump’s point in describing himself as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. He is, every bit as much as he’s the military commander in chief, the chief financial officer and the chief bureaucrat. Every executive function is ultimately his responsibility.

There’s a strange notion that’s emerged in recent years – and particularly since Trump took office – that careerists in the bureaucracy should have free reign to do their jobs however they want, and that any attempt by the president to influence what they do is improper. I guess that assumes that presidents never have anything but political motives in mind, and thus it’s better for them to just step aside and let the career bureaucracy do whatever it wants.

But that makes no sense. It’s the president, not the careerists, who is elected by the voters and answerable to the voters. If he isn’t able to direct them, then they are answerable to no one – and certainly not to the public. Does anyone have a sense of how dangerous an idea that is?

Presidents should of course listen to the people who work under them, and consider their input. It would be arrogant not to. And if Trump is running around giving directives without listening to the people in the trenches, that’s foolish and he deserves to be criticized for that. I don’t know that he is, but it would be foolish if he did.

But as George W. Bush was also absurdly criticized for saying, the president is the decider. That’s because he’s the one who’s duly elected and answerable to the public.

William Barr is an excellent attorney general, and I do not think he needs much in the way of input or direction from the likes of Donald Trump. But Trump is the boss, and yes, that does make him the nation’s chief law enforcement officer – no matter who the Judiciary Act of 1789 assigned the title to.

If you don’t like Trump having that authority, try electing someone else – who would then also have it. But until then, like it or not, the duly elected president has authority over federal law enforcement. This nation wouldn’t work as a representative republic if he did not.