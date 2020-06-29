SECTIONS
Media hyperventilating over Trump retweet of video with 'white power' comment, but there's so much more going on

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 29, 2020 at 6:00am
I will say at the outset that the president is extremely reckless in his retweeting habits. He appears to give no thought whatsoever to what’s actually going on in some of the tweets, images and videos he reposts. You can’t help but suspect that much of the time he doesn’t watch the videos very carefully, or even to completion, before he knee-jerk retweets them and figures he’s done a great job of owning the libs.

Had he given even a moment of thought to such matters, he probably would not have retweeted the video you’re about to see. But having said that, Trump’s carelessness is exceeded by a factor of hundreds by the media’s dishonesty in describing what’s really going on here:

The big headline of Sunday was about the guy in the golf cart responding to being called a Nazi and a white supremacist by shouting back, “White power!” Thus, we’re told, the real news here is that an apparent Trump supporter shouted the most vile of racist proclamations, and Trump implied his approval of the comment by retweeting it.

But watch the whole video and tell me what you really see.

The truly obnoxious behavior here is being perpetrated by the anti-Trump protesters. They’re standing in the way of golf carts and refusing to let them go by. They’re angrily shouting F-bombs. They’re accusing people of being white supremacists and Nazis for no more reason than having Trump t-shirts on.

These people are making one hell of a ruckus just because there are people in their midst who are not voting the way they want them to vote.

The guy who shouts “White power!” was clearly exercising terrible judgment by doing so, but he looks like a guy who’s had it up to here with these idiots calling him these terrible names, and has decided to respond by saying the one thing he’s sure will get their dander up even more than it really is.

Did the media misrepresent this video?

This is not to defend the statement itself. It’s indefensible. But it’s also dishonest in the extreme for the media to pretend the only thing objectionable going on here is those two words by that one guy, while completely ignoring the rude and terrible behavior of the Trump-haters. After all, it appears all the Trump supporter was trying to do was ride around in his golf cart. He doesn’t appear to be the one who was looking for trouble, and contrary to what some would have you believe, it is not looking for trouble by wearing a t-shirt indicating you support the sitting president of the United States.

Trump’s point in retweeting the video was not to affirm the man’s proclamation of white power. Rather, it was to demonstrate the obnoxious behavior of the anti-Trump protesters and their willingness to harass people who are just trying to go about their day.

He was still careless in the extreme in his decision to retweet it. If nothing else, he should have known exactly how the media would play the retweet. If he’d paid even a little attention to what actually goes on in the video, he might have anticipated that.

But can we stop with the nonsense that Trump’s intent here was to celebrate “white power”?

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
