The media lied; now welcome to the truth squad

Yesterday Dan shared quite a find, and some excellent work by Sharyl Attkisson. She chronologically and factually detailed how the media got it wrong 109 times in their negative reporting of President Trump.

In my words, they lied.

Most of them issued corrections, but corrections don’t make the headlines.

Way to go, Sharyl, for doing this work and exposing it to everyone. The lies are what we are up against in 2020.

The lying reporters wait until they are busted, and then issue a social media retraction, which goes unnoticed. It seems like there is nothing anyone can do to stop this behavior or hold them accountable, but that is not true.

Here is what we can do:

When an infraction of the truth is discovered, write about it or talk about it.

Contact the liar by phone and let them know you are watching. That will make them more mindful about telling the truth.

Follow up, follow up, follow up!

In 2019, the media lost most of the little credibility it had left. But some people do not know that is the case. They are busy trying to handle their lives!

We may not be able to counter all of the negative stuff out there, but we can counter some of it and people are listening!

Welcome to the truth squad!