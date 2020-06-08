SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Media lied (again): Trump did not say George Floyd was looking down and happy about the jobs report

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 8, 2020 at 2:00am
Print

Donald Trump says (and tweets) plenty of things deserving criticism. I’m talking about things he actually says. Some are not all that consequential, and probably aren’t worth the hyperventilation they cause. But at least they’re real words from Trump’s mouth (or keyboard as the case may be).

I suppose when you hate Trump as much as the media hates Trump, it’s not enough to savage him for his real statements. To the media, it also becomes necessary to make up falseholds – claims of outrageous statements Trump never made, so they can excoriate him for them.

You may have heard over the past few days that Trump claimed, during a press conference Friday, that George Floyd was looking down and smiling about the good news on the May jobs report. That would be an extremely bizarre statement, and as this claim took hold, outrage spread across the globe over Trump saying it.

The UK’s Independent covered the imbroglio with the headline: Trump says he hopes George Floyd ‘looking down’ and seeing today’s jobs numbers as ‘a great day for him’

Donald Trump said he hoped George Floyd was “looking down right now” as he trumpeted a surprise decline in the nation’s unemployment rate, saying “this is a great day for him, this is a great day for everybody”.

TRENDING: If we're going to get the police reform that really matters, Republicans have to take on cop unions

It was revealed on Friday that May’s jobless rate fell to 13.3 per cent from April’s 14.7 per cent – a post-World War II high – despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which had many pundits predicting a jobless rate of 20 per cent or more.

The president crowed on Twitter all morning before making an at-times rambling speech in the White House rose garden, in which he brought up Mr Floyd – who was killed by police on Memorial Day after an officer forced his knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while facing the ground in handcuffs.

He said: “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

How could Trump say something so absurd, so insensitive, so bizarre?

Well. He didn’t. Before Trump got into the jobs report, he expressed the hope that Floyd would have been pleased about the progress that’s being made toward racial understanding and equality in the aftermath of his murder. Here is the video so you can see for yourself what he did, and did not, say:

There is no way you can draw from this that Trump claimed Floyd would have been looking down pleased about the jobs report. If you listened to Trump’s words at all, you can see the media blatantly lied about it.

And that’s what an awful lot of them did.

New York Times: Trump Says Jobs Report Made It a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd, Stepping on Message

The Guardian: ‘Revolting’: Trump condemned for saying George Floyd is praising US economy

The Sun: Trump suggests George Floyd is happy about US job numbers ‘hopefully he’s looking down’

Flat-out lies. They watched the video. They know what he really said.

This is an industry whose so-called “fact-checkers” claim Trump has made 18,000 misleading or false statements, or whatever it’s up to now. Why should anyone trust these claims when they run dishonest stories like this? Who should credit the media’s assessment of what’s true, misleading or false when they make claims that are outright fiction, and they do so knowingly?

Apparently Trump’s haters in the media don’t think honest reporting of his real words is enough to guarantee his defeat in November, so they find it necessary to falsify the record and present the most awful Trump imaginable. Accuracy and honesty are not as important as manipulating the electorate to toss Trump out of office.

This worked great when the media tried it in 2016. I am sure it will produce the same results this year. But the media’s own credibility is another matter entirely. That’s something that may never recover.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







If we're going to get the police reform that really matters, Republicans have to take on cop unions
Pennsylvania emergency medicine chief says recent COVID patients are not as sick as when pandemic started
Media lied (again): Trump did not say George Floyd was looking down and happy about the jobs report
Oh, OK: Authors of study claiming hydroxychloroquine doesn't help with COVID-19 retract the whole thing
Boris Johnson: If China takes away their freedom, we'll invite 3 million Hong Kong residents to the UK
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×