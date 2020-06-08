Media lied (again): Trump did not say George Floyd was looking down and happy about the jobs report

Donald Trump says (and tweets) plenty of things deserving criticism. I’m talking about things he actually says. Some are not all that consequential, and probably aren’t worth the hyperventilation they cause. But at least they’re real words from Trump’s mouth (or keyboard as the case may be).

I suppose when you hate Trump as much as the media hates Trump, it’s not enough to savage him for his real statements. To the media, it also becomes necessary to make up falseholds – claims of outrageous statements Trump never made, so they can excoriate him for them.

You may have heard over the past few days that Trump claimed, during a press conference Friday, that George Floyd was looking down and smiling about the good news on the May jobs report. That would be an extremely bizarre statement, and as this claim took hold, outrage spread across the globe over Trump saying it.

The UK’s Independent covered the imbroglio with the headline: Trump says he hopes George Floyd ‘looking down’ and seeing today’s jobs numbers as ‘a great day for him’

Donald Trump said he hoped George Floyd was “looking down right now” as he trumpeted a surprise decline in the nation’s unemployment rate, saying “this is a great day for him, this is a great day for everybody”.

It was revealed on Friday that May’s jobless rate fell to 13.3 per cent from April’s 14.7 per cent – a post-World War II high – despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which had many pundits predicting a jobless rate of 20 per cent or more.

The president crowed on Twitter all morning before making an at-times rambling speech in the White House rose garden, in which he brought up Mr Floyd – who was killed by police on Memorial Day after an officer forced his knee on the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes while facing the ground in handcuffs.

He said: “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. (It’s) a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

How could Trump say something so absurd, so insensitive, so bizarre?

Well. He didn’t. Before Trump got into the jobs report, he expressed the hope that Floyd would have been pleased about the progress that’s being made toward racial understanding and equality in the aftermath of his murder. Here is the video so you can see for yourself what he did, and did not, say:

There is no way you can draw from this that Trump claimed Floyd would have been looking down pleased about the jobs report. If you listened to Trump’s words at all, you can see the media blatantly lied about it.

And that’s what an awful lot of them did.

New York Times: Trump Says Jobs Report Made It a ‘Great Day’ for George Floyd, Stepping on Message

The Guardian: ‘Revolting’: Trump condemned for saying George Floyd is praising US economy

The Sun: Trump suggests George Floyd is happy about US job numbers ‘hopefully he’s looking down’

Flat-out lies. They watched the video. They know what he really said.

This is an industry whose so-called “fact-checkers” claim Trump has made 18,000 misleading or false statements, or whatever it’s up to now. Why should anyone trust these claims when they run dishonest stories like this? Who should credit the media’s assessment of what’s true, misleading or false when they make claims that are outright fiction, and they do so knowingly?

Apparently Trump’s haters in the media don’t think honest reporting of his real words is enough to guarantee his defeat in November, so they find it necessary to falsify the record and present the most awful Trump imaginable. Accuracy and honesty are not as important as manipulating the electorate to toss Trump out of office.

This worked great when the media tried it in 2016. I am sure it will produce the same results this year. But the media’s own credibility is another matter entirely. That’s something that may never recover.