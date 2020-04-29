Media now having conniption fits because people are getting a letter from Trump with their stimulus money

Please tell me, if you can, what is objectionable about the president of the United States sending the following letter to people along with their stimulus checks. I reproduce it here in whole:

My Fellow Americans,

Our great country is experiencing an unprecedented public health and economic hallenge as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Our top priority is your health and safety. As we wage total war on this invisible enemy, we are also working around the clock to protect hardworking Americans like you from the consequences of the economic shutdown. We are fully committed to ensure that you and your family have the support you need to get through this time.

On March 27, 2020, Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which I promptly signed into law. I want to thank the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate for working so quickly with my Administration to fast-track this $2.2 trilion in much-needed economic relief to the American people.

This includes fast and direct economic assistance to you.

I am pleased to notify you that as provided by the CARES Act, you are receiving an Economic Impact Payment of $______ by Direct Deposit. We hope this payment provides meaningful support to you during this period.

Every citizen should take tremendous pride in the selflessness, courage and compassion of our people. America’s drive, determination, innovation and sheer willpower have conquered every previous challenge – and they will conquer this one too. Just as we have before, Americans will triumph yet again – and rise to new heights of greatness.

We will do it together, as onenation, stronger than ever before.

President Donald J. Trump

For more information on your Economic Impact Payment, please visit IRS.com/coronavirus or call 800-919.9835.

That’s it.

Apparently you either get the letter with your check – if you’re getting a physical check – or you receive it in the mail separate from your direct deposit if you’re getting the money that way.

It’s hard to imagine a more innocuous, nonpolitical letter. And yet you know the media. USA Today breathlessly informs us that “Donald Trump letter to stimulus check recipients stirs objections”

At the bottom of the page – in bold, one-inch-high characters – the letter is signed “Donald J. Trump.”

A former taxpayer advocate at the Internal Revenue Service called the letter “unbelievable” and said it makes the agency “look like it is the handmaiden of one administration and one party.”

“This will harm the IRS and its ability to appear nonpolitical and nonpartisan,” said Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights. “If I were there, I would be strongly advocating against this.”

What?

Let’s back up. First of all, it’s signed “Donald J. Trump” because that’s who it’s from. This is the normal state of affairs when people write letters. It’s very nice of USA Today to tell us how large the letters are, but I’m not sure why anyone would or should care.

As for Nina Olson’s complaint that the letter makes the IRS “look like it is the handmaiden of one administration and one party,” er, maybe she should read the letter again. (Or for the first time, as the case may be.) There is no mention in the letter of any party. There is credit given to a bipartisan group in Congress that passed the bill. There is thanks given to the Senate (Republican-controlled) and the House (Democrat-controlled).

It’s hard to imagine a less political letter. Trump offers encouraging words to the nation and assures us that we’ve gotten through problems before and we’ll get through this one. He talks of the policy moves that led to the issuing of the checks. He says nothing about the political battle that led to it.

By the way, for those concerned about the IRS being used in the service of one party, see Lerner, Lois.

The only way you could possibly read this as political or partisan is if you simply object to Donald Trump speaking to the American people at all because, well . . . because he’s Donald Trump. The clear implication of Olson and the media here is that it’s inherently political for the public to hear from Trump at all. They seem to think that any communique between the president and the citizenry is tantamount to a campaign ad, even if the content of the communique is just basic information being offered by the president to the people.

That is completely absurd.

Whether the media like it or not, Trump is the sitting president, and as such it’s part of his job to communicate with the public. This is necessary so he can provide us with information we need, and part of his job at times is also to lift our spirits and assure us that things are going to be OK.

Ask any historian about the legendary fireside chats offered by Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the Great Depression and World War II. They were inspirational and reassuring. They made people feel more confident that things were going to be OK. This was part of Roosevelt’s job as president, and no one would suggest he was acting improperly because effective communication with the public might also make the more likely to re-elect him.

This was his job. If people wanted to re-elect him because he did it well, there was nothing wrong with that. (To be sure, there are lots of other reasons it wasn’t a good idea to re-elect FDR, but this wasn’t one of them.)

Pretending there’s something controversial about this letter is the media’s way of trying to de-legitimize any interaction between Trump and the public, and indeed, the very idea that he has any business speaking to us. And you can detect the bias, before the story was even written, in the fact that they went out and sought a comment about the appropriateness of the letter. Once you’ve done that, you’ve already decided you’re going to attack it, and you just need to find the right source to give you the quote that represents what you already think.

And yet, as they so often do, they’ve clearly miscalculated. If everyone is going to get the letter, then everyone can read it and everyone will know there is nothing wrong with it. That will further erode people’s confidence in the media, and it’s this sort of thing that explains why they were so unpersuasvie in trying to tell us in 2016 not to vote for Trump.

As they often demonstrate, they’ve learned nothing.