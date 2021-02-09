Media Now Dredging Up People Who Are 'Angry' They Might Not Get Any More Stimulus Checks

And we’re talking about people who still have their jobs. People who, a year ago, would never have dreamed of expecting a check from the government – let alone relying on it.

That heroin hooks you quick:

“I was banking on that money,” says Marie, who lives in Maryland. “The fact that they’re changing it and setting this strict cutoff is totally unreasonable for anybody who lives in a high-cost-of-living area. It’s wrong.”

She is one of dozens of people who reached out to CNBC Make It to express frustration about the possible change to eligibility for the $1,400 payment. Many, like Marie, say Democrats would be reneging on their campaign promise to provide $2,000 in direct relief payments to struggling Americans if they send them to fewer people.

“Taking money away from people after you’ve promised it to them is not the way to start,” says Marie, referring to the fact that Democrats now control the White House, House of Representatives and Senate. “I think this is a horrible plan that threatens security to many people.”

According to the story, Marie – a mother of two – makes at least $50,000 a year, and has already received two stimulus checks from the government. She continues to maintain her full-time employment and earn a steady paycheck.

Granted, her salary was reduced 15 percent because her company’s revenues took a hit from the politician-ordered lockdowns. And while she used to drive for Uber to earn extra money, she made the decision to stop out of safety concerns.

That’s her choice, clearly, and it’s easy to see why she would make it.

But we’re reaching a very dangerous place as a nation when gainfully employed people are getting pissed off at politicians for not continuing to send them checks they didn’t earn.

Have the Democrats got people hooked on stimulus like heroin?

And this is right out of the Democrat playbook. We told you last week that the infamous “Squad” wants the federal government to send everyone a $2,000 check every month until the pandemic “ends,” which of course the political class will never acknowledge it has. If you did this only for six months it would cost taxpayers a cool $1.375 trillion.

Crazy, you say? Well sure. But this is what becomes plausible when you get people addicted to the money. Conservatives have long railed against the welfare state because it keeps people dependent on the government’s largesse. You don’t work. You don’t look for work. You just wait for your check.

But the socialist ambition is much grander than that. It would see people who are gainfully employed at professional jobs also demanding government checks – and getting angry when they’ve gotten two and they think they might not get a third.

The Democrats have masterfully used the COVID pandemic as an excuse to set all this in motion. First politicians order businesses shut down and people are thrown out of work, while others keep working but under economically difficult conditions. Then you start sending everyone checks, drawn off money you’re borrowing because you don’t have it, and after two or three of them, everyone comes to expect the checks and starts counting on them to meet their day-to-day expenses.

The money is heroin. The government is the pusher. You are the junkie. And you’ve got to have more.

This is how the political class gets people to willingly submit themselves to socialism. You can stop dreading it and start dealing with the fact that it has now happened.