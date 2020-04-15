Media now shrieking because Trump's name will appear on the stimulus checks

On Monday they were having fits because Trump unveiled a video at his daily briefing that showed many of them were far more delusional about the seriousness of the coronavirus than he ever was. They howled that he had “used government employees” to produce a “campaign-style video.”

What he actually did was make them look like fools.

New day, new media outrage concerning Trump. Those stimulus checks you’ll soon be getting in the mail? Brace yourself. Those checks from the federal government are going to remind you of the name of the person you elected to head the executive branch.

The republic will not likely survive:

The unprecedented decision, finalized late Monday, means that when recipients open the $1,200 paper checks the IRS is scheduled to begin sending to 70 million Americans in coming days, “President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side of the payment. It will be the first time a president’s name appears on an IRS disbursement, whether a routine refund or one of the handful of checks the government has issued to taxpayers in recent decades either to stimulate a down economy or share the dividends of a strong one.

Treasury officials disputed that the checks would be delayed.

While some people receiving the checks — the centerpiece of the U.S. government’s economic relief package to stave of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic — may not care, or observe, whose name appears on them, the decision is another sign of Trump’s effort to cast his response to the pandemic in political terms.

Hmm. Let’s think. Does anyone remember a time when the federal government conferred a massive and expensive benefit on the American people, and the media gladly played along with an effort to name said benefit after the president who signed the bill?

Maybe something in the past 10 years or so? Maybe something related to health care? Maybe a president whose last name starts with O?

You don’t think the Washington Post, which we excerpt above losing its mind about Donald Trump’s name appearing on a check, would ever participate in the branding of a health care entitlement law to promote the president who signed it, do you?

I actually think Trump should go all the way and put TRUMP in gaudy gold lettering atop each check. Maybe a picture of himself too. It would still be legal tender, right?

Apparently Trump wanted his signature on the checks, but for some reason the president is not an authorized signer of Treasury disbursements. The president’s signature is almost impossible to read, so that might have been the least political thing he could have done.

Now look, is it a political stunt for Trump to put his name on the checks? Of course. If you’d like to make a list of politicians who put their names on things in order to get credit for them, why don’t you get started with that list while I go off and personally cure COVID-19 for every man, woman and child in the world?

When I get back you’ll still be working on the list.

The real news here is that all this spending is blowing up this year’s deficit to well over $3 trillion, which absolutely blows away all previous records. And given the corresponding decline in GDP we’ll experience for at least part of this year, this may very well be the first year when the national debt exceeds our GDP.

That is very dangerous, and if we don’t take steps to reverse our massive spending and slugging growth as soon as possible, it could lead to fiscal calamity from which the country may never recover.

But the media are losing their minds over whose name is on the checks that will drive us to the brink of bankruptcy.