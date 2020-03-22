SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

While the media pan it as 'snake oil,' doctors in Kansas say hydroxychloroquine is helping COVID-19 patients

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 22, 2020 at 2:35pm
Print

I was very happy on Thursday to see President Trump talking about hydroxychloroquine, and urging the FDA to expedite clinical trials on it. We were one of many outlets to pick up on the Tucker Carlson segment from Wednesday, and fortunately all the coverage got Trump’s attention.

He did exactly what he should have done: He told the public he was directing the FDA to get on it, and he expressed that he was hopeful about it. He did not try to sell it as a miracle cure. He simply talked in typically optimistic Trump tones about what was going on.

Needless to say, if Trump sees something positively, the media are going to throw shade on it. It’s what they do. The anti-Trump and anti-hydroxychoroquine onslaught was typified by this USA Today editorial, slamming Trump for talking about it and accusing him of peddling “false hope” and “snake oil.”

I don’t know how many doctors are on the USA Today editorial board. I’d probably set the over/under at zero. And I’d bet a lot of money there’s no one on that board who’s ever treated a COVID-19 patient. But Drs. Jeff Colyer and Daniel Hinthorn have, and they wrote in the Wall Street Journal over the weekend about their very real experience treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine.

According to them, there is nothing false about the hope it provides, and there’s no snake oil involved:

TRENDING: Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we’ll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks

A couple of careful studies of hydroxychloroquine are in progress, but the results may take weeks or longer. Infectious-disease experts are already using hydroxychloroquine clinically with some success. With our colleague Dr. Joe Brewer in Kansas City, Mo., we are using hydroxychloroquine in two ways: to treat patients and as prophylaxis to protect health-care workers from infection.

We had been using the protocol outlined in the research from China, but we’ve switched to the combination prescribed in the French study. Our patients appear to be showing fewer symptoms.

Our experience suggests that hydroxychloroquine, with or without a Z-Pak, should be a first-line treatment. Unfortunately, there is already a shortage of hydroxychloroquine. The federal government should immediately contract with generic manufacturers to ramp up production. Any stockpiles should be released.

The usual protocol is not to start using a drug widely to treat a particular illness, until there is an extensive clinical trial. These clinical trials tend to take months or even years. It would be outside typical norms to just start giving hydroxychloroquine to patients based on the anecdotal evidence we’ve seen in China, France and now Kansas.

Should hydroxychorloquine be used widely to treat COVID-19?

But it’s also outside normal protocols to shut down society over a pandemic, so we’re sort of past the point where we worry about norms.

The media’s favorite doctor, Anthony Fauci, has not said hydroxychoroquine doesn’t work on COVID-19. He’s said it hasn’t been thoroughly tested. Trump makes no claim to the contrary.

But as Drs. Colyer and Hinthorn point out, we do not have the luxury of unlimited time to conduct enough clinical trials to make us totally comfortable. This virus continues to spread at an alarming rate and the economic price we’re paying may be worse than the health impact. If there’s a drug already on the market and there are early indications it might work – and there are already doctors using it with encouraging results – then we need to ramp up production and try it on more patients.

And the media need to stop calling it “snake oil” just because Trump is excited about it and they hate him. Anything that has a chance of working deserves a shot at this point. And they have no business casting aspersions on hopeful news that could help people just because they detest the president who’s talking about it.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







India announces a nationwide lockdown . . . for one day
No coronavirus relief bill yet as Democrats balk, plan their own version heavy on welfare state expansion
While the media pan it as 'snake oil,' doctors in Kansas say hydroxychloroquine is helping COVID-19 patients
De Blasio to Trump: Say, you wouldn't mind sending the military into New York City, would you?
Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we'll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×