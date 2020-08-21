Media pretty excited that Biden didn't completely gack his acceptance speech, and yet . . .

It’s conventional wisdom in politics that you don’t set expectations too low for your opponent. If you do, the opponent only needs to rise above those bare minimal expectations and it will be called a home run.

We’re hearing that kind of talk a lot today with respect to Joe Biden’s acceptance speech last night. He did not sound like the blithering fool he’s sound like in some of his campaign videos. He did not wander into incomprehensible nonsense like he’s done in certain interviews.

To listen to some of the media coverage, you’d think Biden delivered a stemwinder that would put Ronald Reagan himself to shame. He did nothing of the sort. Biden’s speech was coherent enough, but it packed no energy and offered nothing in terms of interesting or compelling ideas. It wasn’t remarkable or memorable in any way.

But apparently all he had to do to earn the media’s praise was to not sound like a deranged grandpa drooling Spaghetti-Os while demanding to know why the family isn’t watching Walter Cronkite over dinner. Biden cleared that very low bar, and the media quickly sought out a Republican consultant type who would say as much.

That wasn’t hard to find:

Longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz on Friday complimented Joe Biden’s Democratic National Convention acceptance speech, saying the former vice president succeeded in changing the narrative and toeing the line between both ideological factions of his party.

“The Democrats are trying to make this a referendum on Donald Trump, not his policies, not the issues, but on Donald Trump himself,” Luntz said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Luntz said Biden exits the four-day party convention, which concluded Thursday night, in a strong position compared to President Donald Trump, who will officially accept the GOP nomination next week at the Republican National Convention.

The media would have you think that Luntz saying this – since Luntz is a Republican – means disaster for Trump. It doesn’t. Luntz offered a perfectly reasonable, objective analysis of where the race stands. It is also a very conventional analysis. There’s nothing the slightest bit original about it.

Biden is in a strong position because Trump’s approval ratings have never been high and the public is feeling a good deal of anxiety right now. That usually accrues to the benefit of a challenger. But that is not because Biden gave some sort of brilliant speech. He didn’t. Biden did a reasonable job of delivering a boilerplate speech that checked lots of Democratic Party rhetorical boxes without presenting any sort of distinctive agenda.

And that’s classic Joe Biden. He’s never been a guy who was associated with any sort of original idea. He pretty much rolls with wherever the Democratic Party mainstream stands at a given moment. He used to be against gay marriage but now he’s for it. He used to be against forgiving student loans, but now he’s for it. He used to be against the Green New Deal, but now he’s for it.

He’s for whatever the mainstream of his party is for at any given moment. He is not a leader and he never will be. The best Democrats can hope for with Biden is that he serves as a functional caretaker of a reclaimed White House until the real radicals of the left are ready to push him out.

That’s why his speech was nothing special. Because he’s nothing special. But since it wasn’t a litany of incoherent gibberish – which one could have reasonably expected him to deliver – it’s being hailed as the greatest speech since the Gettysburg Address.

If only it had been that short.