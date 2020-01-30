Media pretty excited about 'Christian worship song' that does nothing but attack evangelical Trump supporters

One of the worst things the press does in its coverage of religion is failing to distinguish between different strains of nominal Christianity. And there’s a reason they don’t make the distinctions: It’s more useful to them if they don’t.

Here’s a perfect example: Someone by the name of Daniel Dietrich – who serves as worship pastor at a place called South Bend City Church – has written a supposed “worship song” that is actually a political song. Dietrich is one of the 19 percent of self-identified evangelicals who opposes the presidency of Donald Trump, which is his right and is perfectly fine. But he doesn’t seem willing to extend that same courtesy to the 81 percent who disagree with him, so he’s written and recorded a song that “calls us out” for what he sees as our apostasy.

If you really want to listen to it, here you go:

The coverage of this has been predictable. Because the media can label Dietrich as “Christian,” they’re very excited to be able to tell us about a “Christian” worship leader who’s calling out other Christians for supporting Trump.

The premise of the whole thing, of course, is that supporting Trump is inconsistent with being a Christian, because Jesus preached love and Trump is an evil monster who hates women, minorities and homosexuals and “puts children in cages” or whatever at the border.

Because of this, Dietrich implies in the lyrics, he’s “leaving”. I don’t know if that means he’s leaving the faith entirely or just a particular church. Or if he’s not leaving anything and he’s just saying that because it sounds good.

But let’s be clear about a few things: First, this is not a worship song. A worship song proclaims the glory of God and the lordship of Jesus, and implores all who sing it to join in praising the Lord. This song doesn’t do that at all. This song is isn’t even sung to God. It’s sung to Dietrich’s political opponents, and it attacks them from start to finish.

There’s not a word in this song that worships God. It’s all about condemning other people for thinking differently on a subject that’s peripheral to the spiritual matters we deal with in church.

Second, not everyone who claims the title of “Christian” is necessarily devoted to the real Jesus. Is Dietrich? Consider this quote from an interview he gave to Religion News Service:

There’s so much work to do to combat white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia, sexism — all the ways in which people are treated as less than the children of God that they are.

If Dietrich thinks opposition to things like gay marriage and transgenderism are things he needs to combat, then someone needs to sit him down and show him what the Bible says. It’s certianly true that opposition to someone’s lifestyle choices is not a justification for hating them, but a lot of left-wing “Christians” like Dietrich can’t seem to wrap their brains around the idea that you can disagree with what someone does and not hate them.

Jesus came, above all else, to redeem us from sin. Affirming someone’s sin and calling that love is actually opposed to the work of Jesus, who called us to repent of sin and receive grace, and then go and sin no more.

Finally, and I don’t know how many times we have to say this, most of President Trump’s evangelical supporters recognize the man’s flaws – and we pray for him to repent and be delivered from them. But we support him because his policy agenda largely lines up with ours, whereas Hillary Clinton’s policy agenda would have been hostile toward everything from religious liberty to the free-market economy.

We appreciate President Trump for the things he’s done right, even as we pray for him to become more responsible with some of his behavior.

By the way, I know many Christians who supported Barack Obama when he was president. At one point I was a member of a church where most of the members were Obama supporters – in spite of Obama’s support for things like gay marriage and abortion. Do you think I ever considered writing something that blasted my fellow worshipers for this? Of course not. We’re there because of our shared love of Jesus, and if I had let politics become a point of division, then I would have been the one sowing the division.

Just like Daniel Dietrich is doing now, much to the delight of the media who can’t wait to make him a hero for it.