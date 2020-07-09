Media pretty excited Florida girl died of COVID after taking hydroxychloroquine, but there's one problem

Riddle me this: When a reporter declares “there is little evidence” of something, should it be understood that said reporter has thoroughly researched all available evidence on the matter before making such a declaration?

Frank Gluck of the Fort Myers Press News made just such a claim in a story about the death of 17-year-old Carsyn Leigh Davis. And why was this 17-year-old girl’s death of interest to the Fort Myers Press News, as well as to USA Today, which picked it up? I bet you can guess:

On June 19, the girl’s mother noticed that she looked “gray” while sleeping. The girl was then given an unspecified dose of hydroxychloroquine — an arthritis and lupus drug some, including President Donald J. Trump, have touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The report does not state if the girl had a prescription for either drug. Either way, there is little evidence that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment of COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has warned people not to use the drug outside of supervised hospital settings because of its potential to cause heart, liver and kidney problems.

Her parents then employed oxygen used by her grandfather, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, before taking her to Gulf Coast Medical Center in south Fort Myers.

TRENDING: Minneapolis police union leader has quite the track record of his own

The media’s ghoulish interest in this young girl’s death was driven by one thing and one thing only – the fact that Davis took hydroxychloroquine before she died, and the media remain on a rage-driven crusade against hydroxychloroquine because Donald Trump mentioned a few times that it might help against COVID-19.

But there are some problems here. An obvious one is that, contrary to Mr. Gluck’s claim of fact, there absolutely is evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective against COVID. We brought you that news mere days ago. Even CNN reported it.

How can a reporter claim that something does not exist – in this case evidence of hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness against COVID – unless he’s conducted an even rudimentary search for such information. At any time in the past week, you could have Googled the term “hydroxychloroquine studies” and you would have found lots of coverage about the Henry Ford Health study that was done in Detroit.

But you don’t look for something if you don’t want to find it. Also, many reporters are sufficiently lazy in their reporting that, if all the other journalists they know seem to believe something, that’s good enough for them. Everyone in the newsroom talks about how hydroxychloroquine is merely Trump’s Magic Elixir. Who needs to research anything?

Are the media grotesque propagandists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But there’s a bigger problem here: If you read the story, you’ll find that Ms. Davis took this and other treatments at home, and not under care of a doctor. Hydroxychloroquine can be an effective treatment against COVID, per the Henry Ford study, but in each case your doctor needs to examine you and determine that your particular strain and condition recommend it. Just using it because you heard about it from the president or from anyone else is not the way to go.

And President Trump never said it was. He never urged people to run out and get hydroxychloroquine and just take it on their own. He only expressed the hope that it would help people, and encouraged the FDA to give doctors’ approval to try it for lack of any more proven alternatives. That’s the truly ironic thing about this whole story. Trump’s hopeful public statements about hydroxychloroquine were completely responsible, and always urged that the use of the drug be pursued legally and under doctors’ orders.

It was the media who ran around telling everyone it wouldn’t help them and might kill them, when there was no evidence that was the case. It was the media who jumped all over a “study” that purportedly showed it was ineffective, then ended up looking like fools when the whole thing had to be retracted for sloppy methods and bad use of data. And it’s the media who are being dragged kicking and screaming to report the Henry Ford results, because they don’t want to admit Trump was ever right about anything.

The media are hoping to use Carsyn Leigh Davis’s death to indict Donald Trump for talking about hydroxychloroquine. That is simply grotesque. I have no idea if the use of this or other drugs outside doctors’ care contributed to her death, but I think we’d all do better as a society if we regarded a young person’s death as a personal tragedy and not an opportunity to score partisan points.