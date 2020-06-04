Media pretty excited that former Defense Secretary James Mattis has finally attacked Trump

When James Mattis was Secretary of Defense, he and Donald Trump didn’t see eye to eye on much. Everyone knew that. Mattis stuck with the job longer than he probably wanted to because he saw it as service to the country and not to a president he really didn’t care for.

Everybody knew that too.

So it was never a mystery to anyone that, if Mattis ever said publicly what he really thought of Trump, it wouldn’t be pretty. He is surely not the first ex-employee to detest his boss, and it will surely not be the last.

But with a media that craves anti-Trump stories, such a pronouncement by Mattis is inevitably going to be portrayed as trailblazingly important or something. And yesterday Mattis gave them what they so desperately wanted:

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis writes. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

He goes on to contrast the American ethos of unity with Nazi ideology. “Instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that ‘The Nazi slogan for destroying us … was “Divide and Conquer.” Our American answer is “In Union there is Strength.”’ We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis—confident that we are better than our politics.”

“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago,” he writes, “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens—much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”

Like so many others, Mattis gets the “bizarre photo op” story wrong, but let’s not dwell on that. The media were popping champagne corks last night:

CNN: Mattis tears into Trump: ‘We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership’

The Hill: Mattis denounces Trump in blistering statement on protests

USA Today: Trump’s former defense secretary Mattis blasts president as a threat to American democracy

New York Times: “He tries to divide us.” Jim Mattis, the defense secretary who resigned in 2018, issued his harshest criticism yet of President Trump’s leadership

Washington Post: In extraordinary criticism, former defense secretary Jim Mattis accuses President Trump of trying to divide Americans

Blistering! Extraordinary!

The media haven’t had this big a day since the “psychologically significant” 5,000th death in Iraq.

But there’s not much to credit in Mattis’s statement. He doesn’t say anything that every other Trump-hater hasn’t said. He just says it based on more of a close-up look.

We’ve been over much of this before. Trump can be extremely petty. He picks fights there is no reason to pick. He takes things personally that he should let go. He absolutely throws fuel on fires that he could and should extinguish, and all this makes him less effective as president.

Yet the criticisms that lead to the claims Mattis makes here are largely unfounded. Trump is not the one “trying to divide” the American people. Partisan actors and their media cohorts have been working hard at that for generations. All Trump does is call it out.

Trump is also not a “threat to our democracy,” whatever that even means. There will be an election this year, and Trump will either win or lose based on what the people want. If Trump wins, that won’t mean democracy failed. It will mean he mastered it better than the others who are trying to do the same.

And in 2024, there will be another election and Trump will not be a candidate. This is America working as it always is. Trump is not going to change it, nor is he trying to.

If anything, you could argue that the Democrats’ reactions to Trump have been more damaging to democracy, including endless investigations of trivial or nonexistent matters, and impeachment on the thinnest of pretexts.

Finally, Mattis deserves special criticism for parroting the popular media narratives about Trump’s handling of the George Floyd killing. Trump has not attacked the peaceful protesters. Trump has attacked the looters and rioters. The whole “when the looting starts the shooting starts” tweet was typically unwise Trump bluster. But no serious person thought he was talking about the peaceful protesters. The people making this claim are being intentionally dishonest, as they so often have in their treatment of Trump statements that are mischaracterized to make the president look like a monster.

To suggest Trump is trying to divide the country, when you spent decades working in a city where everyone does that on a daily basis, is rich indeed. James Mattis can have his opinion. But it carries no special weight just because he’s a disgruntled former employee. Every organization has had those, and it takes no special courage for them to come back after the fact and attack the boss.