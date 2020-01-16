SECTIONS
Media pretty excited that Government Accountability Office claims Trump broke law withholding Ukraine funds

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 16, 2020 at 10:40am
The timing of this is certainly interesting. We’re kicking off an impeachment trial this very moment, and the biggest of many weaknesses in the Democrats’ impeachment case is that they don’t even bother alleging President Trump broke any laws.

It’s true that the Constitution doesn’t expressly require the breaking of statutory laws to justify impeachment, which can be about whatever the House decides to make it about, you’re a lot less likely to get the public’s buy-in if you try to impeach with no underlying crime.

Wouldn’t it be absolutely perfect for the House impeachment managers if they could get someone in government to suddenly declare, oh, look, Trump broke the law after all!

The Trump administration violated the law by withholding military aid to Ukraine, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision released Thursday.

“In the summer of 2019, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld from obligation funds appropriated to the Department of Defense (DOD) for security assistance to Ukraine,” the non-partisan government watchdog’s ruling said.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law. OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). The withholding was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA.”

Needless to say, OMB disagrees, and makes a compelling argument that the Impoundment Control Act can’t possibly apply the way the GAO is trying to apply it.

In order for the GAO’s position to work, no president would have any discretion in terms of how or when, or under what circumstances, to release funds allocated by Congress. In the specific case of the Ukraine aid, Trump did release the funds, although he waited until certain concerns he had were satisfied.

Now, Democrats may not believe these were really Trump’s concerns, but the stated concerrns were that Trump didn’t want the money to end up being controlled by corrupt actors in the Ukrainian government. And his request for President Zelensky to look into said corruption is completely consistent with that state concern.

Does the GAO announcement sway you at all?

According to the way the GAO is interpreting the Impoundment Control Act, it would have been Trump’s obligation to spend the funds the moment they were available, without exercising any discretion or making sure the funds were going to be used as intended. There’s no way that can be the law’s intention.

Also, the GAO somehow thinks it can distinguish “policy” concerns from other concerns, and forbid presidents from delaying the spending of funds for any sort of policy reason. That essentially forbids presidents from exercising any discretion whatsoever when they move to spend allocated funds.

I wonder how many examples the GAO could find from previous administrations of money allocated by Congress, but not spent immediately by the administration, until a concern of the president (legitimate or not) was first satisfied. I have a feeling every president since the ICA was passed would be guilty of breaking it at some point.

But expect to hear a lot about this from the media and the House impeachment managers. They’ll say this is the smoking gun that proves there was a law broken after all, even though the aid was ultimately released and the intent of Congress in allocating it was fulfilled completely.

I do think there’s some strategy involved with this. Democrats know there are some weak-kneed Republicans who are wary about just dismissing the charges, and an announcement like this might make them more inclined to dive headlong into a trial and call additional witnesses. Substantively, the GAO announcement is nothing – and it’s just an agency’s opinion without any force of law. But that’s how ridiculous this whole thing has become.

RELATED: Gordon Sondland's revised testimony: OK fine, aid to Ukraine was tied to an investigation of Burisma

The quicker it gets wrapped up and we get back to serious business, the better.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
