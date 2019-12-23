Media pretty excited about an outlier poll on impeachment, which they know doesn't reflect how the public feels

I don’t normally watch Saturday Night Live, but this Saturday’s episode with Eddie Murphy was one of the funniest ever. Humor is a great antidote to the negative news of the day, which I had avoided all day.

I should have turned off the TV when it was over, but instead I watched the local Fox affiliate’s news broadcast at 1 a.m. As you might expect, it was filled with negative news. But I did not expect them to refer to a poll that was the complete opposite of at least three other polls about the Democrats’ impeachment Kabuki dance.

The local Fox station reported on a Politico/Morning Consult poll that said 54 percent of Americans support the “impeachment and removal from office” of President Trump. They stated this without any comments on poll methodology, nor on the number and leanings of the participants in the poll.

They also made no mention of the fact that the poll is contradicted by three other polls just days earlier that show a majority of Americans a) do not want the president removed from office; and b) are moving in the president’s direction with respect to the 2020 election.

This plays right into the Democrats’ tactics, which are to smear the president and let the liberal media do the rest. The Democrats have not even sent the phony articles of impeachment to the Senate, and this polling company is already asking about removal from office.

They know the Senate is not going to remove President Trump from office. But they also are convinced that repetition works, and if they can keep the topic of impeachment in the news, they are hoping they can hang the I-word around the president’s neck and damage him politically. That’s all any of this has ever been about.

And that’s the only reason to bother with a nonsense poll like this.

I and many others have said that the Democrat strategy is to plant the smear of impeachment all the way to November 2020 in hopes that millions of voters will not vote for President Trump based on the impeachment smear. It’s not working based on reputable polls.

Even a recent CNN poll begrudgingly shows a massive shift towards Trump because of economic results, not perception and what the Trump haters want you to believe.

I and many others have also said that people are not stupid. Voters will vote based on results rather than perception. Reputable polls have confirmed that notion, even though the majority of media outlets will not report it.

As I said during my show on Friday, this is not going to suck the joy out of my holiday celebration, because that’s what the Democrats and the liberals want to do with their constant impeachment Kabuki dance drumbeat.

That dog ain’t gon’ hunt here!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!