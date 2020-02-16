Media pushing 'Barr under fire' narrative as the attorney general tries to prevent FBI abuse of citizens

The criminal case against Michael Flynn is one of the most egregious abuses of prosecutorial power that has ever been witnessed at the federal level.

During the transition period between the Obama and Trump presidencies, Flynn – the incoming National Security Adviser – made contact with several foreign governments as part of his preparation for his new job. You will recall that, in the aftermath of the 2016 election, Democrats and the media were hyperventilating over the idea that Trump had somehow stolen the election as part of a conspiracy with the Russians.

You may also recall that someone in the outgoing Obama Administration – perhaps Samantha Power, perhaps Susan Rice – engaged in the “unmasking” of all kinds of Americans who had been wiretapped talking to foreign parties, and would normally be protected from having their identities revealed because they had done nothing wrong.

All this helped land Michael Flynn in an interrogation room with FBI agents, who demanded to know about his contacts with the Russians.

Flynn was under heavy pressure from federal prosecutors to cut a deal, and that led to his strange decision to plead guilty to “lying to the FBI” in the case. Strange, because the FBI agents who questioned him said they didn’t think Flynn had been dishonest with them. The whole thing stunk to high heaven, and Flynn must wish he had never accepted the appointment as Trump’s first NSA. He held the job mere weeks, and has spent the past three years battling in the legal system for his freedom.

None of this should ever have happened. Yet Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recused himself from all matters relating to Russia and thus lacked the authority to do anything about it – even if only because he gave up that power voluntarily.

Now comes William Barr, who in his first year as Trump’s attorney general has proven to be one of the straightest shooters and most independent members of Trump’s cabinet. He has trying to get to the bottom of the original garbage Russia investigation, and he’s also trying to get to the bottom of how Michael Flynn ended up in such legal jeopardy as a result of a perfectly innocent contact with the Russians.

You’d think the media would appreciate an attorney general who tries to protect innocent citizens from being abused by the FBI and federal prosecutors. But that’s not what’s happening:

The entire emphasis of the CBS story is the Barr is “under fire.” Yes he is, but that doesn’t mean he deserves to be.

CBS makes no effort to explain who is aiming fire at Barr, nor does it explain the reasons Barr and others have very real concerns about the way the case against Flynn was pursued. I just told you more than CBS or the rest of the media are telling in their coverage of all this. Their whole storyline is that people close to the president are getting special treatment by the Attorney General.

And yet people close to the president have gotten caught up in legal trouble precisely because they are close to the president. Trump’s election win set off as astonishing wave of undermining and legal harassment from a federal law enforcement apparatus that didn’t like (or whose bosses didn’t like) the result of the election.

The unmasking that was perpetrated by the Obama White House was a violation of every existing protocol that governs the use of surveillance information and the identities of Americans caught up in it. What happened to Trump associates like Carter Page and Michael Flynn drew yawns from the media. Yet the efforts of William Barr to review the case and make sure Flynn wasn’t treated unfairly becomes a reason he is “under fire.”

This is all completely absurd. We have federal law enforcement trampling all over the civil rights of people whose only crime is supporting the incumbent president of the United States, and a news media that supposed is in the business of “holding their feet to the fire” cheering them on because they hate the president as much as the media hate him.

And when Trump tries to put a stop to these abuses, he’s the one who’s accused of abusing his power – as is his Attorney General.

One of the worst things happening in this country right now is that these abuses are happening right under the public’s nose, and the public is being misled into believing the defenders of people’s rights are actually the abusers. That’s dangerous, and yet it’s understandable that normal people can’t invest too much of their time investigating all this independently so they can see through the media’s dishonesty.

The protection of a citizen against prosecutorial abuse is an honorable act. The fact that it pleases the president does not make it less so.