When the media tell you something has been 'debunked'

One of the most common refrains you’ll hear concerning the whole Ukraine saga is this one: President Trump keeps insisting on a the “debunked” notion that Ukraine “interfered” in the 2016 U.S. election by participating in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s servers.

When Trump asked Volodymyr Zelensky to look into this possibility, it was because Trump is not yet convinced one way or the other that it did or didn’t happen. In addition to probing the potential corruption of Joe Biden getting a prosecutor fired for going after his son’s company, Trump wanted Zelensky to find out once and for all if there were in fact Ukrainian fingerprints on the DNC hack.

This has inspired absolute howls from the U.S. news media, who tell us over and over again that any Ukrainian involvement with the DNC hack is a “conspiracy theory” (we’ve already talked about those) and that it’s been “debunked.”

Well. Let’s talk about things the media claim have been “debunked.”

To debunk something means to demonstrate beyond question that it isn’t true. That’s a very hard thing to do, especially when you’re talking about shadowy events that may or may not have occurred overseas. Proving a negative is always problematic, and even more so when there’s really no way for sure to know all the facts.

At one time the media claimed to have debunked the idea that ObamaCare wouldn’t let you keep your plan.

At one time the media were sure the Steele Dossier was legitimate, and reports that the FBI has wrongly relied on it to spy on Carter Page were clearly just a bunch of right-wing nonsense. Debunked!

If you believe the media, the idea that lower marginal tax rates can spur economic growth has been debunked. It’s been “debunked” that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, because if they weren’t found, they must not exist!

During the 2016 campaign, Ben Carson related a story about his childhood. The media implied he was lying because they “couldn’t independently verify it.” Then someone asked Carson’s mother, and she confirmed every detail he’d given.

It’s not that they couldn’t verify it. Usually they don’t want to, at least if the story being shared makes a Republican look good. When Devin Nunes was chairing the House Intelligence Committee and dug into the FBI’s misuse of the Steele Dossier, the media made no attempt to find out if the FBI had done anything wrong. Instead, they went after Nunes, claiming he was attacking fine and wonderful federal law enforcement professionals. Nearly two years later when the inspector general report confirmed everything Nunes had said, the media acted like they’d never “debunked” what actually happened.

I don’t know if anyone from Ukraine hacked the DNC. But there’s nothing wrong with asking Ukraine to look into it. Trump didn’t ask them to come to a particular conclusion. He asked them to look.

Yet the entire Beltway establishment is blowing a gasket at the prospect of the matter even being probed. Why? What are they afraid might be discovered? Are they concerned that evidence of meddling by Ukraine will destroy their narrative about Russia? Because news flash: That’s already destroyed, no matter how much they cling to it like grim death.

Just as we warned you earlier about being told something is a “conspiracy theory,” be very wary when the media or Democrats tell you something has been “debunked.” It used to be the media would dig into a story and find out what had happened. Now they refuse to look, and sit there telling you with apparent certainty that something didn’t happen – if they don’t want it to have happened.

That doesn’t mean you should believe every notion people throw out there. But don’t dismiss it because some pundit or talking head sneers at the idea. They don’t know that it didn’t happen. They simply don’t want to know that it did.