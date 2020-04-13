Media think it's a scandal that Trump considered letting COVID-19 'wash over' the U.S. to achieve herd immunity

This is why we have a thing called executive privilege. Because of the way this piece of information is now being used by the media, and will soon be used by Democrats to portray Trump as a heartless monster.

You’re the president of the United States. You’re confronted with a global pandemic and you need to make vital decisions about how to protect the country from what’s coming. You gather your best advisors and you consider the options. You ask the best questions you can. You need to make sure you consider every angle before you decide what to do.

In the course of that process, you’re going to consider some directions you don’t ultimately take. You have to. You’re not really thinking it through if you don’t. You might even consider options that some would deem beyond the pale, because you’re subjecting every line of thinking to scrutiny.

When you’re confronted with a burgeoning crisis, you have to make sure you don’t limit your thinking.

So of course President Trump raised the issue of whether we could just let the virus spread naturally, understanding that all viruses ultimately are brought low by herd immunity – and that doesn’t happen until most of the population has been exposed to it. He would not have been doing his job if he hadn’t raised the question of whether it should be considered.

And yet the press would have you believe he wanted to pursue a course of sheer madness:

President Donald Trump weighed allowing the novel coronavirus to “wash over” the US as he considered strategies for dealing with the growing crisis in March, The Washington Post reported. In a Situation Room meeting on March 14 — the same day Trump extended his travel ban to the UK and the Republic of Ireland in a bid to slow the spread of the pandemic — Trump reportedly suggested allowing the US to develop “herd immunity.”

The controversial approach — advocated by some experts at the time — involved letting the disease spread on the assumption that many would develop only mild symptoms and widespread immunity to the disease would begin to build. According to the report, Fauci initially didn’t understand what Trump meant by the phrase “wash over.” When he realized what Trump was saying, he became alarmed and laid out the likely consequences.

There remains a school of thought that we should have done that very thing, as we told you last week:

There is also a school of thought that a nationwide quarantine is not the right way to battle this. Anders Tergell, a state epidemiologist in Sweden, says the Swedes have not gone under quarantine because the only way to ultimately defeat a pandemic virus is with herd immunity. Keeping everyone locked down so they will never be exposed to the virus, Tergell says, makes it impossible for herd immunity to take hold. The better approach, he says, is to isolate only those at highest risk and basically let everyone else live their lives and seek treatment if they need it.

Tergell thinks we’re crazy for keeping everyone on lockdown because it will take forever this way for herd immunity to set in. They’re taking the exact opposite approach in Sweden, and at this point it’s too soon to tell which approach was better.

Ultimately, Trump made the decision that would minimize loss of life as much as possible. If you’re going to judge him, you have to judge him by the final decision he makes, not by the questions he asks in the course of making the decision.

The media are portraying this as Trump being bound and determined to let the virus ravage the country while Fauci had to go to extraordinary lengths in order to stop him. But there is no reason to think that’s what happened. If Trump had been determined to do that, no one could have stopped him – although it’s worth remembering that state governors make their own decisions about the lockdowns, and they are not the result of a federal directive.

Fauci has said publicly that Trump listens to his advice, and that he asks a lot of questions. The scenario Trump asked about needed serious consideration. I happen to think the short-term death toll would have been more than the country would have been willing to accept, and for that reason the course we’ve taken was probably the only plausible option.

After everything was said and done, Trump made the call most people think he should have made, so it’s absurd to manufacture a scandal over an option he asked about but ultimately rejected.

And for everyone who wants to approach this in that way, I hope you’re never president and confronted with a situation like this. Because if everything you said to your advisors while trying to draw up a strategy was made public, I don’t think you’d like it much, and I don’t think you’d come off sounding any better than Trump does in light of this.