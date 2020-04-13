SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Media think it's a scandal that Trump considered letting COVID-19 'wash over' the U.S. to achieve herd immunity

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 13, 2020 at 6:09am
Print

This is why we have a thing called executive privilege. Because of the way this piece of information is now being used by the media, and will soon be used by Democrats to portray Trump as a heartless monster.

You’re the president of the United States. You’re confronted with a global pandemic and you need to make vital decisions about how to protect the country from what’s coming. You gather your best advisors and you consider the options. You ask the best questions you can. You need to make sure you consider every angle before you decide what to do.

In the course of that process, you’re going to consider some directions you don’t ultimately take. You have to. You’re not really thinking it through if you don’t. You might even consider options that some would deem beyond the pale, because you’re subjecting every line of thinking to scrutiny.

When you’re confronted with a burgeoning crisis, you have to make sure you don’t limit your thinking.

So of course President Trump raised the issue of whether we could just let the virus spread naturally, understanding that all viruses ultimately are brought low by herd immunity – and that doesn’t happen until most of the population has been exposed to it. He would not have been doing his job if he hadn’t raised the question of whether it should be considered.

TRENDING: Dems' favorite poll shows Biden's lead over Trump has completely vanished

And yet the press would have you believe he wanted to pursue a course of sheer madness:

President Donald Trump weighed allowing the novel coronavirus to “wash over” the US as he considered strategies for dealing with the growing crisis in March, The Washington Post reported.  In a Situation Room meeting on March 14 — the same day Trump extended his travel ban to the UK and the Republic of Ireland in a bid to slow the spread of the pandemic — Trump reportedly suggested allowing the US to develop “herd immunity.”

The controversial approach — advocated by some experts at the time — involved letting the disease spread on the assumption that many would develop only mild symptoms and widespread immunity to the disease would begin to build. According to the report, Fauci initially didn’t understand what Trump meant by the phrase “wash over.” When he realized what Trump was saying, he became alarmed and laid out the likely consequences. 

There remains a school of thought that we should have done that very thing, as we told you last week:

Should we have let the virus spread to achieve herd immunity?

There is also a school of thought that a nationwide quarantine is not the right way to battle this. Anders Tergell, a state epidemiologist in Sweden, says the Swedes have not gone under quarantine because the only way to ultimately defeat a pandemic virus is with herd immunity. Keeping everyone locked down so they will never be exposed to the virus, Tergell says, makes it impossible for herd immunity to take hold. The better approach, he says, is to isolate only those at highest risk and basically let everyone else live their lives and seek treatment if they need it.

Tergell thinks we’re crazy for keeping everyone on lockdown because it will take forever this way for herd immunity to set in. They’re taking the exact opposite approach in Sweden, and at this point it’s too soon to tell which approach was better.

Ultimately, Trump made the decision that would minimize loss of life as much as possible. If you’re going to judge him, you have to judge him by the final decision he makes, not by the questions he asks in the course of making the decision.

The media are portraying this as Trump being bound and determined to let the virus ravage the country while Fauci had to go to extraordinary lengths in order to stop him. But there is no reason to think that’s what happened. If Trump had been determined to do that, no one could have stopped him – although it’s worth remembering that state governors make their own decisions about the lockdowns, and they are not the result of a federal directive.

Fauci has said publicly that Trump listens to his advice, and that he asks a lot of questions. The scenario Trump asked about needed serious consideration. I happen to think the short-term death toll would have been more than the country would have been willing to accept, and for that reason the course we’ve taken was probably the only plausible option.

RELATED: How will they get you to take the mark? Look how easily they're dictating your behavior right now

After everything was said and done, Trump made the call most people think he should have made, so it’s absurd to manufacture a scandal over an option he asked about but ultimately rejected.

And for everyone who wants to approach this in that way, I hope you’re never president and confronted with a situation like this. Because if everything you said to your advisors while trying to draw up a strategy was made public, I don’t think you’d like it much, and I don’t think you’d come off sounding any better than Trump does in light of this.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







How will they get you to take the mark? Look how easily they're dictating your behavior right now
Media think it's a scandal that Trump considered letting COVID-19 'wash over' the U.S. to achieve herd immunity
British research team says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in six months
The day death got pinned to the mat
Trump executive order: It's time to go mine minerals on the moon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×