Media thinks it's a scandal that the MyPillow guy urged Americans to pray, read Bible during White House presser

Remember, we’ve talked many times about the language of scandal, and how it’s used by the media to imply something is untoward even if they don’t actually say it.

One of the ways they do this is to lead with a fact that would otherwise seem unremarkable, but because they make this fact the lead, they imply that there is something troubling about the fact. So here is how The Worst Web Site in the World led its coverage of the remarks yesterday by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the daily White House press conference:

Mike Lindell, a major Republican donor, invoked God in praising Trump and encouraged Americans to read the Bible while at home during the pandemic.

Oooooh. He “invoked God.” How stunning. And note how they attempt to tie the invocation of God to the praise for Trump, as if the two things were really one and the same. The fact that he’s a “major Republican donor” doesn’t make his contribution to solving the problem any less valid, of course, but to listen to these guys you’d think it’s some sort of evil right-wing plot that Lindell’s urging people to read the Bible.

What Lindell actually did was lead the nation in prayer. I’m not sure your average Politico reporter has the frame of reference to recognize prayer, so maybe that’s why the whole thing seemed so strange to them.

Plenty of the rest of the media piled on in mocking Lindell for his remarks:

Look, it’s hard to fill up 90 minutes worth of material every single day, so you need to get some sponsored material/infomercials https://t.co/GLawZaojsR — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 30, 2020

Is that the my pillow guy??Do I need to turn the volume up. I was waiting for the doctors — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 30, 2020

The “My Pillow Guy” was at the Corona Virus briefing today? Boy oh boy, do we need SNL this Saturday. If this had been a SNL skit we would have thought it was fake, right? You can’t make this shit up. Who is going to play the “my pillow guy” ? @nbcsnl @ABFalecbaldwin @AlecBaldwin https://t.co/j28Bucs7do — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 30, 2020

By the way, CNN cut away from its coverage when Lindell started speaking. Do with that what you will.

The reason Lindell was there was not to praise Trump or to pray. He was at the podium for about three minutes and he spent two of them talking about the fact that MyPillow is repurposing its factory to produce 50,000 masks a day for health care workers.

So that’s the guy the media are mocking and treating like some sort of scofflaw.

Politico also claimed Trump “appeared taken aback” when Lindell was speaking. Watch the video for yourself. I see nothing in Trump’s facial expressions or body language to suggest he was taken aback. This is why the term “fake news” has gained such traction. They really do make things up, usually rooted in what they desperately want to believe is happening – even if it really isn’t.

Mike Lindell, whose company is doing a good thing to help the country and its health care workers, gives good advice here if anyone would care to take it. Ignore the scoffing media and listen to him instead: