Media tries pretty hard but fails to get baseball season canceled after Marlins COVID outbreak

It didn’t take long yesterday. In the morning we started getting reports that a large number of Miami Marlins had tested positive for COVID. It turned out that 13 in all had contracted the virus.

By early afternoon, I’m sure you can guess: SEASON IN JEOPARDY!

Chicago Sun Times: MLB season now in jeopardy as COVID outbreak hits Marlins

USA Today: MLB season suddenly in jeopardy after COVID-19 outbreak hits Miami Marlins

CNN: Baseball games are already getting canceled and that’s spooking Wall Street

You can always count on CNN for a creative take.

Last night’s Orioles-Marlins game was postponed, as was the Yankees-Phillies game because the Phillies played the Marlins yesterday before all the positive Marlins tests became known. But the rest of baseball went on as scheduled. And despite reports that baseball held an “emergency meeting,” they merely held the same meeting they hold every Monday between Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 owners.

The situation was described as “baseball’s worst nightmare” but USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who may be journalism’s worst nightmare. In fact, multiple team officials said they had anticipated something like this happening during the course of the season, and had developed protocols for it.

Each team carries 30 players on its active roster and keeps another 30 ready at an alternate training site in case they’re needed. If 13 of the Marlins can’t go, the Marlins can recall 13 other players and keep the season going.

There’s a lot of handwringing about the clubhouse in Philadelphia, but recent reports have indicated you don’t really risk getting COVID from touching surfaces. I’m sure someone in there is going wild with the Lysol, but that’s strictly a precaution.

The media wanted pretty badly to see the baseball season canceled so they could chastise the owners for ever wanting to play one in the first place. Indeed, if the media had its way, just about everything would be canceled and we would all just sit and wait for our enhanced unemployment checks.

My family and I drove to downtown Detroit last night and peered into Comerica Park through the gates as the Tigers took on the Royals in their home opener. It was frustrating to be so close to what is usually a massive community event, and watch it being played amid empty seats. I think they should let fans in the ballpark. If we have to wear masks, fine, but let us in.

Regardless, at least they’re playing. And thank God they didn’t panic and cancel the whole season because one team had an outbreak.