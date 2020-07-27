SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Media tries pretty hard but fails to get baseball season canceled after Marlins COVID outbreak

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 27, 2020 at 2:00am
P Share Print

It didn’t take long yesterday. In the morning we started getting reports that a large number of Miami Marlins had tested positive for COVID. It turned out that 13 in all had contracted the virus.

By early afternoon, I’m sure you can guess: SEASON IN JEOPARDY!

Chicago Sun Times: MLB season now in jeopardy as COVID outbreak hits Marlins

USA Today: MLB season suddenly in jeopardy after COVID-19 outbreak hits Miami Marlins

CNN: Baseball games are already getting canceled and that’s spooking Wall Street

TRENDING: A&E hints it's open to LivePD return; viewership down by almost half since show was canceled

You can always count on CNN for a creative take.

Last night’s Orioles-Marlins game was postponed, as was the Yankees-Phillies game because the Phillies played the Marlins yesterday before all the positive Marlins tests became known. But the rest of baseball went on as scheduled. And despite reports that baseball held an “emergency meeting,” they merely held the same meeting they hold every Monday between Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 owners.

The situation was described as “baseball’s worst nightmare” but USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who may be journalism’s worst nightmare. In fact, multiple team officials said they had anticipated something like this happening during the course of the season, and had developed protocols for it.

Each team carries 30 players on its active roster and keeps another 30 ready at an alternate training site in case they’re needed. If 13 of the Marlins can’t go, the Marlins can recall 13 other players and keep the season going.

Should baseball continue its season?

There’s a lot of handwringing about the clubhouse in Philadelphia, but recent reports have indicated you don’t really risk getting COVID from touching surfaces. I’m sure someone in there is going wild with the Lysol, but that’s strictly a precaution.

The media wanted pretty badly to see the baseball season canceled so they could chastise the owners for ever wanting to play one in the first place. Indeed, if the media had its way, just about everything would be canceled and we would all just sit and wait for our enhanced unemployment checks.

My family and I drove to downtown Detroit last night and peered into Comerica Park through the gates as the Tigers took on the Royals in their home opener. It was frustrating to be so close to what is usually a massive community event, and watch it being played amid empty seats. I think they should let fans in the ballpark. If we have to wear masks, fine, but let us in.

Regardless, at least they’re playing. And thank God they didn’t panic and cancel the whole season because one team had an outbreak.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







The freaky deaky deep fake in which Richard Nixon announces the Apollo 11 astronauts will die on the moon
A&E hints it's open to LivePD return; viewership down by almost half since show was canceled
Media tries pretty hard but fails to get baseball season canceled after Marlins COVID outbreak
Ted Wheeler's Portland Police Department: OK fine, the rioters are the real problem here
Why the anthem-kneelers are still wrong, no matter how many people are pressured to do it
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×