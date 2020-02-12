SECTIONS
Commentary
Media trying pretty hard to pretend Biden and Boot Edge Edge are 'moderates'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 12, 2020 at 7:18am
Rob has already done a fantastic job of covering last night’s New Hampshire primary results, and you can see his work here, here and here.

So I’m going to cover the coverage, at least one aspect of it: Just as they often do with certain psychotic figures in Iran, the media are determined to lable certain extreme left-wing Democrats as “moderates”. If it seems strange to you that someone who advocates government-run health care and drug legalization would be considered a moderate, I and most people are right there with you.

But check out how Reuters reported the context of last night’s Bernie Sanders win:

Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner status in the race for the Democratic nomination with a narrow win in New Hampshire, dealing a setback to moderate Joe Biden as attention shifts to the next contests in the state-by-state process.

. . .

TRENDING: Bernie wins NH primary – where 78% of Dem voters say Obama was either perfect, or too conservative

In a sign of the growing rivalry between Sanders, the 78-year-old self-professed democratic socialist senator, and Buttigieg, a 38-year-old moderate, Sanders’ supporters booed and chanted “Wall Street Pete!” when Buttigieg’s post-primary speech was shown on screens.

How exactly are Biden and Buttigieg “moderates”? What tax increase does either oppose? What government takeover of any part of society does either of them oppose? What spending increase does either oppose? Did either one support the killing of Qassem Solemeini?

Biden would introduce a “public option” that would undermine the private health insurance market. Buttigieg would give us a massive expansion of Medicare that amounts to “Medicare for All Who Want It.”

These are not moderate ideas. These are left-wing ideas. These men are left-wing liberals. They are not moderates.

Are Biden and Boot Edge Edge moderates?

And I don’t mean that as a line of attack. It’s simply an accurate description of their worldviews. The fact that they are not as far left as Bernie Sanders does not make them “moderates.” Bernie Sanders is a Marxist. You can be far to his right and still be a left-wing liberal, and that’s what both Biden and Buttigieg are.

The media are known for lazily and dishonestly attaching these labels to politicians as a way of framing their coverage, and also as a way of selling certain candidates over others. The Democrat-media complex is afraid Sanders is going to win the nomination – and he does appear on the path to it right now – because they figure a self-described socialist cannot be elected president. So they’re pushing the alternatives as “moderates” in the hope that will make them sound more appealing to voters.

Except that Democrat primary voters don’t seem to want anything to do with moderates. There’s a reason Bernie is in the driver’s seat right now, and that is the Democratic Party’s extreme leftward lurch. There’s a reason young Democrat voters are going for a 78-year-old coot: They want free stuff and he’s promising to give it to them.

If they could vote for AOC they probably would, but for now Bernie will do.

Of course, most mainstream reporters are also liberals, so they don’t see what’s left-wing about the views of candidates like Biden and Buttigieg. They just figure their views are normal and thus correct. That’s one of the problems with having the media tilt overwhelmingly in one direction. They lose their sense of how to describe the people they’re covering.

RELATED: Boot Edge Edge: Let's legalize heroin and meth too

There are no moderates running for the Democratic nomination. There are only degrees of liberalism. No matter who wins the nomination, the 2020 general election is going to be a choice between left-wing liberalism and Donald Trump. Which is why, for all Trump’s flaws, it’s the same easy choice it was in 2016. We may not be facing an individual as corrupt and evil as Hillary Clinton, but we’ll still be facing the same ruinous ideas.

I would like to see both parties choose better leaders. Maybe in 2024 they will. But it’s not hard to pick the best available option of the ones presented to us this year.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







