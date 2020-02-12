Media trying pretty hard to pretend Biden and Boot Edge Edge are 'moderates'

Rob has already done a fantastic job of covering last night’s New Hampshire primary results, and you can see his work here, here and here.

So I’m going to cover the coverage, at least one aspect of it: Just as they often do with certain psychotic figures in Iran, the media are determined to lable certain extreme left-wing Democrats as “moderates”. If it seems strange to you that someone who advocates government-run health care and drug legalization would be considered a moderate, I and most people are right there with you.

But check out how Reuters reported the context of last night’s Bernie Sanders win:

Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner status in the race for the Democratic nomination with a narrow win in New Hampshire, dealing a setback to moderate Joe Biden as attention shifts to the next contests in the state-by-state process.

In a sign of the growing rivalry between Sanders, the 78-year-old self-professed democratic socialist senator, and Buttigieg, a 38-year-old moderate, Sanders’ supporters booed and chanted “Wall Street Pete!” when Buttigieg’s post-primary speech was shown on screens.

How exactly are Biden and Buttigieg “moderates”? What tax increase does either oppose? What government takeover of any part of society does either of them oppose? What spending increase does either oppose? Did either one support the killing of Qassem Solemeini?

Biden would introduce a “public option” that would undermine the private health insurance market. Buttigieg would give us a massive expansion of Medicare that amounts to “Medicare for All Who Want It.”

These are not moderate ideas. These are left-wing ideas. These men are left-wing liberals. They are not moderates.

And I don’t mean that as a line of attack. It’s simply an accurate description of their worldviews. The fact that they are not as far left as Bernie Sanders does not make them “moderates.” Bernie Sanders is a Marxist. You can be far to his right and still be a left-wing liberal, and that’s what both Biden and Buttigieg are.

The media are known for lazily and dishonestly attaching these labels to politicians as a way of framing their coverage, and also as a way of selling certain candidates over others. The Democrat-media complex is afraid Sanders is going to win the nomination – and he does appear on the path to it right now – because they figure a self-described socialist cannot be elected president. So they’re pushing the alternatives as “moderates” in the hope that will make them sound more appealing to voters.

Except that Democrat primary voters don’t seem to want anything to do with moderates. There’s a reason Bernie is in the driver’s seat right now, and that is the Democratic Party’s extreme leftward lurch. There’s a reason young Democrat voters are going for a 78-year-old coot: They want free stuff and he’s promising to give it to them.

If they could vote for AOC they probably would, but for now Bernie will do.

Of course, most mainstream reporters are also liberals, so they don’t see what’s left-wing about the views of candidates like Biden and Buttigieg. They just figure their views are normal and thus correct. That’s one of the problems with having the media tilt overwhelmingly in one direction. They lose their sense of how to describe the people they’re covering.

There are no moderates running for the Democratic nomination. There are only degrees of liberalism. No matter who wins the nomination, the 2020 general election is going to be a choice between left-wing liberalism and Donald Trump. Which is why, for all Trump’s flaws, it’s the same easy choice it was in 2016. We may not be facing an individual as corrupt and evil as Hillary Clinton, but we’ll still be facing the same ruinous ideas.

I would like to see both parties choose better leaders. Maybe in 2024 they will. But it’s not hard to pick the best available option of the ones presented to us this year.