Media working overtime to pretend Harris is moderate. . . but she's actually left of Bernie Sanders

As you know, Joe Biden held his phone upside down and said the words his superiors forced him to say. Kamala Harris will be his running mate. Depending on the mainstream media outlet, this has been portrayed as a bold choice, a historic choice and a “safe” choice, but none of them doubt that it’s the perfect choice.

Let the grotesque media fawning commence!

Since Democrats know that running a rabid leftist is guaranteed to lose an election, step one in the propaganda process is to present Harris as a moderate. She’s a middle-of-the-roader, dontcha know? She’s. . . just like you.

Breaking News: Sen. Kamala Harris of California is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. A pragmatic moderate, she is the first Black woman on a major party ticket. https://t.co/Ttvh5RyxUB pic.twitter.com/NMcIz60ckH — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2020

TRENDING: Whitmer claims she told Biden no; believe that at your own considerable risk

Except she’s not moderate. At all. In fact, she’s the opposite of that. She’s one of the most radically left-wing senators in existence, and even the fawning liberals over at Newsweek know it:

“Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pick for his vice presidential running mate, Democratic California Senator Kamala Harris, was ranked as being more liberal than Democratic Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the congressperson often considered the furthest left within the Democratic caucus. The government watchdog website GovTrack.us ranked all 100 U.S. Senators with an “ideology score” from 1.0 (most conservative) to 0.0 (most liberal). The score is based on each senator’s legislative behavior: namely, how similar the pattern of bills and resolutions they co-sponsor are to other congress members. GovTrack.us gave Sanders an ideology score of 0.02 and Harris a score of 0.00. together, they ranked as the most liberal members of the Senate.”

That’s right, Harris is a big ol’ zero. No surprise there.

The Democrat base might think this is a positive, since they would have preferred Bernie to Biden anyway, but it’s going to be an issue in November. In most election years the running mate selection is no big deal. This year, it’s going to matter.

Joe Biden is widely seen as failing, both in terms of health and political ability. Recent polls show that voters believe – if Biden wins – it’s almost a foregone conclusion that the vice president will need to take over at some point. If that person is an unlikable authoritarian with a radical left wing record and a history of keeping people in jail despite exculpatory evidence, the Democrats have a serious problem.